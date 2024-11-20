Crypto wallet Phantom outranks WhatsApp and Instagram among top free iPhone apps

  • Crypto wallet app Phantom placed ninth among the top free iPhone apps on Nov. 20, marking the first time Phantom has breached the top 10 bracket.
  • Phantom trailed behind TikTok in eighth place and outranked WhatsApp and Instagram, coming in 13th and 14th, respectively.
  • On Wednesday, it also placed second among free utility apps in the iOS app store, preceded only by Google’s search engine app. 

The cryptocurrency wallet platform Phantom reached its record-high rank in the iOS app store on Wednesday. 

Phantom placed ninth in the top free iPhone apps, marking the first time Phantom has breached the top 10 bracket. It trailed behind short-form video app TikTok, which nabbed eighth place, and outranked the messaging platform WhatsApp and social media giant Instagram, which had respective 13th and 14th places in the top free apps. 

In addition, Phantom placed second among free utility apps in the iOS app store on Wednesday, preceded only by Google's search engine app. 

Phantom had been rapidly increasing in the app store's ranking this month. Just a little over a week ago, on Nov. 12, Phantom was ranked 377th in the iPhone App Store, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. 

Phantom is a non-custodial digital asset wallet and browser extension initially based on Solana, but it has since grown to support Ethereum, Bitcoin, Base and Polygon. 

The team building Phantom raised $109 million in Series B funding to net a $1.2 billion valuation on Jan. 31, 2022, which also marked the day Phantom's app launched on the iOS app store, The Block previously reported


