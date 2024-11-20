BitGo launches Singapore subsidiary to bolster services in APAC region

The digital asset services firm BitGo launched a subsidiary in Singapore to broaden services Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to other services, BitGo Singapore offers cold storage for over 1,100 digital assets, voice trading, automated settlement and token management for foundations, protocols and other organizations, according to a release shared with The Block.

"Our team is committed to providing our clients with the highest quality products and services while maintaining strict regulatory standards. We look forward to further strengthening the APAC digital assets ecosystem," said BitGo Singapore CEO Youngro Lee in a statement.

The official launch of BitGo Singapore comes after its parent firm obtained a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in August of this year. The license allowed BitGo to offer digital asset services in Singapore.

In January, BitGo received in-principle approval for Major Payment Institution License from the MAS, The Block previously reported.