SEC is 'engaging' Solana ETF applicants: report

Funds • November 21, 2024, 10:52AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
UPDATED: November 21, 2024, 12:23PM EST
The Block

Quick Take

  • SEC “engaging” on Solana ETF applications, sparking optimism for potential approval in 2025.
  • VanEck, 21Shares, and Bitwise lead Solana ETF filings amid pro-crypto White House hopes.
  • SOL token rises 4.6% to $247.91, bolstered by Solana’s strong DeFi ecosystem and demand.

The prospects for spot Solana exchange-traded funds are progressing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "now engaging" on S-1 applications, according to Fox News reporter Eleanor Terrett, citing two people familiar with the matter.

"The filing of the 19b4’s does not guarantee an approval by the SEC," Terrett said Thursday morning in a post on X. "Indeed, previous 19b4 filings from VanEck and 21Shares were taken down from the CBOE’s website in August with some industry participants speculating the reason was that the agency under @GaryGensler was not inclined to approve such listings."

Fund manager VanEck was the first to file for a Solana ETF on June 27, shortly after the SEC approved 19b-4 forms for spot Ethereum ETFs. VanEck's filing was followed by 21Shares and Canary Capital filed for a Solana ETF on Oct. 30. On Wednesday, a Bitwise Solana ETF was registered in Delaware, which signaled its intent to file an official S-1.

According to Terrett, these issuers have indicated recent engagement from staff and an incoming pro-crypto White House administration has fueled renewed optimism for the potential approval of a Solana ETF in 2025.

"Solana's robust DeFi ecosystem has led to strong sustained on-chain analytics as measured by transactions per day, active addresses and new addresses, while maintaining a low fee environment for all consumers," crypto investment firm Canary Capital said in a previous statement.

The price of SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, is up 4.6% to $247.91 over the past 24 hours, according to The Block's SOL price page. The world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency has a $116 billion market cap.

The SEC approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs to begin trading in January, followed by eight spot Ethereum ETFs approved for trading in July.

Updated at 12:22 p.m. ET to include source comment.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Jason is a U.S. news editor at The Block. He previously worked as a staff writer and later served as managing editor at Benzinga, a financial news and data company. He led Benzinga's daily markets coverage as well as the expansion of the outlet's cannabis, cryptocurrency and sports betting verticals. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Central Michigan University and resides in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. Follow him on X @JasonShubnell.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Lawrence Lewitinn at
[email protected]

More by Jason Shubnell