<p data-start="107" data-end="274">Derivatives indicators show that Ethereum is due for a recovery ahead of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340860/ethereum-devs-release-client-software-for-pectra-upgrade-on-testnets-mainnet-launch-expected-in-april">April Pectra upgrade</a> while Solana faces downward price pressure, according to an analyst.</p>\r\n<p data-start="107" data-end="274">Derive.xyz founder Nick Forster pointed to derivatives data showing that Ethereum is enjoying a resurgence of positive sentiment as negative attention fixates on the Solana ecosystem following the dramatic collapse of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/341335/libra-memecoin-collapse-is-incredibly-damaging-to-crypto-as-a-whole-says-redstone-coo">Libra</a> memecoin last Friday.</p>\r\n<p data-start="107" data-end="274">Highlighting market dynamics, Forster told The Block that derivatives traders are positioning for what he called an "Ethereum road to recovery" based on insights drawn from the options market. He pointed out that Ethereum’s seven-day implied volatility (IV) stands at 66% — matching its six-month IV — while bitcoin’s IV is significantly lower.</p>\r\n<p data-start="107" data-end="274">Forster interprets the derivatives data as evidence that investor attention is shifting away from Solana’s memecoin-dominated ecosystem. "There’s now a 30% chance Ethereum will hit above $3,000 by the end of the quarter — up from 28% last week," he said.</p>\r\n<h2>Ethereum traders optimistic ahead of Pectra upgrade</h2>\r\n<p data-start="826" data-end="1058">Forster explained that Ethereum’s strong fundamentals, combined with the upcoming <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340860/ethereum-devs-release-client-software-for-pectra-upgrade-on-testnets-mainnet-launch-expected-in-april">Pectra upgrade</a> — scheduled for April 8 — could drive improvements such as enhanced network performance, faster transactions, and better staking mechanics. The Pectra upgrade (also referenced as the Prague/Electra upgrade) is expected to introduce major enhancements in areas like account abstraction and validator operations. The Derive.xyz founder added that the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340582/ethereum-foundation-injects-nearly-120-million-worth-of-ether-into-defi-lending-protocols">Ethereum Foundation's</a> recent allocation of $120 million to DeFi projects signals a renewed focus on adoption and institutional interest. </p>\r\n<p data-start="2035" data-end="2091">Turning to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340980/solana-memecoin-launchpad-pump-fun-launches-mobile-app">Solana</a>, Forster forecasts further challenges for the network. "We’re seeing a 10% chance Solana settles above $280 by the end of the quarter, and a 20% chance it will reach below $170 by same date," he said. The Derive.xyz founder added that Solana faces a $2 billion unlock in just under two weeks time — representing nearly 2% of the token's fully diluted value (FDV) — which is expected to put downward pressure on its price. </p>\r\n<p data-start="2035" data-end="2091">Last month, an X user <a href="https://x.com/digitalartchick/status/1882827926280012048">outlined</a> Solana’s token unlock schedule for 2025. While Solana has a current token inflation rate of 4.715%, over the next three months (February-April), over 15 million SOL tokens worth over $7 billion will enter the circulating supply. "February is the biggest one yet, then March triples February's unlock with $2.5 billion of cheaply purchased Solana finally available to sell, this is while influencers who switch conviction plays daily call for $1000 as every Solana meme relentless bleeds out," artchick.eth posted on X.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>