<p>Ethereum developers released client software tailored for Pectra upgrade on Holesky and Sepolia testnets — ahead of the mainnet launch, which is expected in the second quarter of the year. The client releases for various consensus and execution layers were made available.</p>\r\n<p>Before an upgrade is implemented on the mainnet, developers would deploy updates on a test network to ensure the software works appropriately without risking real assets.</p>\r\n<p>The upgrade will be tested first on Holesky on Feb. 24, followed by Sepolia on March 5. These tests simulate network conditions, analyze performance, ensure compatibility, and fix any issues before rolling out to the main network.</p>\r\n<p>An All Core Developers (ACD) call is scheduled for March 6 to finalize the mainnet upgrade date, currently expected for April — but this could shift based on testnet outcomes. Developers had previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335357/ethereum-pectra-march">targeted</a> March for Pectra’s rollout on the mainnet.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296803/ethereum-targets-q1-2025-for-pectra-upgrade-rollout-following-dencun">Pectra</a> is a major upgrade to the Ethereum network, aiming to improve the network’s capabilities, particularly in terms of scalability, security, and user experience. Pectra contains the highest number of Ethereum Improvement Proposals to date.</p>\r\n<p>The changes include improving user experience in crypto wallets and account abstraction (EIP-7702), increasing the maximum validator stake limit from 32 to 2,048 ETH (EIP-7251), and doubling the max blob count to boost rollup scalability (EIP-7691).</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>