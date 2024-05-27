<p>Ethereum core developers decided that they aim to ship the Pectra upgrade by the first quarter of 2025 in an <a href="https://www.youtube.com/live/jO-BbmSsT_0">execution layer meeting.</a></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288175/ethereums-pectra-upgrade-to-bring-smart-contract-functionality-to-wallets-as-experts-debate-eip-3074">Pectra</a> represents the next major update for Ethereum, succeeding the Dencun upgrade, which was effectively <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282236/ethereum-dencun-upgrade-blobs">implemented</a> in March 2023.</p>\r\n<p>The upgrade will incorporate the Ethereum Virtual Machine Object Format (EOF), comprising about 11 improvement proposals that enhance the EVM code on both Layer 1 and Layer 2 levels.</p>\r\n<p>Additionally, developers will include <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284189/ethereums-pectra-upgrade-to-raise-validator-stake-to-between-32-and-2048-eth">EIP-7251</a>, or “increase max effective balance,” into Pectra. This change will allow individual validators to stake more than 32 ETH, with a maximum of 2,048 ETH — instead of the current maximum limit of 32 ETH. Raising the maximum effective validator balance would allow such operators to manage fewer but higher-stake validators, potentially reducing complexity.</p>\r\n<p>The developers also decided to replace the account abstraction EIP-3074 with a new proposal, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293074/vitalik-buterin-proposes-eip-7702-aiming-to-refine-account-abstraction-on-ethereum">EIP-7702</a>, proposed by Vitalik Buterin.</p>\r\n<p>EIP-7702 will bring a novel transaction type that enables Ethereum account addresses to temporarily function as smart contract wallets during a transaction, with their original state restored afterward.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>