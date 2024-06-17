<p class="p1"><span class="s1">President Joe Biden's move to nominate two Democratic Commodity Futures Trading Commission heads could influence how the agency approaches crypto in the future, according to investment bank TD Cowen. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Last week, Biden <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300072/biden-nominates-cftc-commissioners-to-top-spots-at-fdic-and-treasury-department"><span class="s2">tapped</span></a> CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero to lead the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Kristin Johnson to become Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions at the Treasury Department. </span><span class="s3">Both commissioners have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263417/cftc-commissioner-johnson-says-rules-are-needed-to-protect-crypto-customers-assets"><span class="s2">pushed</span></a> the agency to issue rules or guidance to protect consumers and address conflicts of interest in crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">If Romero and Johnson secure their roles, the CFTC would be left with Democratic Chair Rostin Behnam and Republican Commissioners Caroline Pham and Summer Mersinger, leaving the GOP with the majority.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Given the change, the Biden administration will move quickly to fill the two spots, said TD Cowen </span><span class="s3">in a note on Monday. However, replacements likely wouldn't be confirmed until the fall. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"In the short term, this could end up being positive for crypto as CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam has been one of the stronger crypto advocates that President Biden has nominated," TD Cowen Washington Research Group, led by Jaret Seiberg, wrote in the note. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Behnam has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280952/legislation-needed-to-regulate-crypto-cftc-chair-behnam-says-citing-cryptos-recent-uptick-in-value"><span class="s5">urged</span></a> Washington lawmakers to pass legislation regulating the crypto industry. The U.S. House passed a Republican-led </span><span class="s3">Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, also known as FIT21, in May, though it is unlikely to become law this year. The Senate has no companion bill and has shown less interest in crypto bills than the House. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The bill gives the CFTC new jurisdiction over "digital commodities" and asserts the SEC would oversee "digital assets offered as part of an investment contract." Behnam </span><span class="s4">has said his agency could implement a regulatory frame within a year if FIT 21 were to become law. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">President Biden's nomination of Johnson and Romero could also bring some risks if Biden is re-elected in the fall, TD Cowen said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"[T]his does set up some CFTC risk for crypto going forward, especially if President Biden wins a second term," Seiberg added. "Given the administration's skeptical views of crypto, it is likely that new nominees will be crypto skeptics. They could pressure Behnam to soften his crypto support."</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">The Trump card</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s3">However, if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins in November, the former president will name a new CFTC chair, Seiberg said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s3">Trump has taken a friendly stance toward crypto over recent weeks and has begun accepting crypto <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295810/trump-campaign-to-accept-crypto-donations-including-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu"><span class="s5">donations</span></a>. He also recently said he would advocate for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299624/trump-advocate-for-bitcoin-miners"><span class="s5">bitcoin miners</span></a>. Meanwhile, Biden's re-election campaign has begun reaching out to crypto industry players, according to previous reporting from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297504/biden-campaign-shifts-crypto-stance-engages-crypto-industry-presidential-elections-2024"><span class="s5">The Block</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s3">"We believe Trump is likely to name a crypto advocate to the post, which would be positive for moving crypto market structure legislation next year," Seiberg said.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. 