<p>Ethereum developers aim to launch the network's Pectra upgrade in the second quarter of 2025, with specific milestones leading up to this mainnet fork.</p>
<p>New client releases for the upgrade and hard forks on Ethereum test networks Sepolia and Holesky are expected by February and March in coordination with client software teams, according to a core developer call.</p>
<p>If the testnet updates go as planned, the mainnet upgrade may occur in the second quarter of 2025.</p>
<p>While initially planned for late 2024, the scope of the upgrade expanded significantly, leading to a delay.</p>
<p>The Pectra upgrade will incorporate several Ethereum Improvement Proposals — focused on improving user experience and network efficiency. <span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">The changes include <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293074/vitalik-buterin-proposes-eip-7702-aiming-to-refine-account-abstraction-on-ethereum" target="_blank" rel="noopener">improving user experience in crypto wallets and account abstraction</a>, increasing the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284189/ethereums-pectra-upgrade-to-raise-validator-stake-to-between-32-and-2048-eth" target="_blank" rel="noopener">maximum validator stake</a> limit from 32 to 2,048 ETH, and updating deposit and exit mechanisms.</span></p>
<p>Until now, the developers have also spun up short-duration "devnets" for testing phases for individual components of the Pectra upgrade.</p>
<p>Developers also launched a temporary <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/324970/ethereum-mekong-testnet-pectra">Mekong testnet</a> in November 2024 to test key upgrades for Pectra. </p>