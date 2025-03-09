<p>Long before Elon Musk bought Twitter and renamed it X, the social media platform has had issues with bot accounts. </p>\r\n<p>Now it appears Binance founder and former CEO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/341341/cz-says-binance-could-sell-a-minority-stake-in-the-company-over-time">Changpeng Zhao</a> may have had enough of it. "I think X should ban all bots. I only want to interact with humans here," Zhao, or CZ as he's widely known, <a href="https://x.com/cz_binance/status/1898785312119181444">posted to X</a> on Sunday, tagging Musk's account in the process. "If someone uses Grok/GPT/DeepSeek to generate a tweet and copy and paste it here, fine. But API posting should be disabled."</p>\r\n<p>As the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance is one the digital assets industry's biggest players. X is perhaps the most popular public forum for people who work or invest in crypto. CZ, a popular figure in crypto, has nearly 10 million followers on X.</p>\r\n<p>"AI agents can help me book hotels, buy tickets, or write code. I don't need to 'socialize' with them," CZ also said <a href="https://x.com/cz_binance/status/1898786202079412508">replying to a comment</a> on his original post.</p>\r\n<p>While bots are often deployed in crypto, as they on social media platforms, albeit mostly for different reasons, some initiatives, like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344951/sam-altmans-world-project-leans-into-super-app-functionality-adds-crypto-payments-and-chat">Sam Altman's World project</a>, envision a web3 version of the future internet where users are able to more easily identify when they are engaging with actual humans. World gives out cryptocurrency and an World ID to people who sign up to its network after proving they are human.</p>\r\n<p>In 2022, while still in the process of purchasing Twitter, Musk complained fake users made up somewhere between 20% to 90% of all accounts on the social media platform, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-17/why-elon-musk-and-twitter-ceo-are-sparring-over-bots-quicktake-l39l11he?embedded-checkout=true">according to Bloomberg</a>. For a time he used bots as a reason for wanting to back out of acquiring Twitter.</p>\r\n<p>In the end Musk completed his purchase of Twitter. And while he has <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2024/04/04/musks-x-says-its-purging-bots-heres-how-the-platform-has-struggled-to-squash-its-bot-problem/">taken some measures</a> to purge the platform of bots including introducing premium accounts, bot accounts are still prevalent. </p>\r\n<h2>Fake CZ accounts</h2>\r\n<p>Sunday was not the first time CZ addressed X's approach to account management. Last year, CZ took to the platform to <a href="https://x.com/cz_binance/status/1848257760284037598?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1848257760284037598%7Ctwgr%5E3f9bfd8fac15551a3377a48c8ec6ede78034beee%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ccn.com%2Fnews%2Ftechnology%2Fchangpeng-zhao-alerts-users-fake-x-accounts%2F">say he wished X</a> would do a better job policing fake accounts impersonating him. </p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Beware of fake 'cz' accounts out there. I am only using this </span><span class="r-18u37iz">@cz_binance</span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> X account. All other accounts with 'cz_...' are fake, imposters, or scammers," he said a the time. "Please report them as you see them. I hope X do a better job on cleaning these fake accounts."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>