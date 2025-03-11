<p>Nuffle Labs, an independent entity borne from the NEAR Foundation, has rebranded to MoreMarkets and has pivoted to creating an integrated liquidity marketplace.</p>\r\n<p>MoreMarkets aims to create yield opportunities from XRP, DOGE and other non-EVM tokens on different decentralized exchanges (<a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245709/what-are-decentralized-exchanges">DEXs</a>) without having to leave their original network. The firm is developing a DeFi stack mixing together deposit vaults, cross-chain messaging and yield aggregation to help these assets provide liquidity to DEXs and other active DeFi chains, according to a release shared with The Block.</p>\r\n<p>"Instead of forcing assets to bridge across chains or be wrapped into fragmented liquidity pools, we enable native assets to stay native, while enabling access to DeFi directly," MoreMarkets Co-Founder and CEO Altan Tutar told The Block. "Our integrated liquidity system allows XRP and other high-value assets to generate yield and be used as collateral, all without leaving their home networks. This shift from infrastructure to DeFi is about unlocking latent capital and creating a true free market for liquidity."</p>\r\n<p>MoreMarkets plans to launch its mainnet beta on April 19, a company spokesperson told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>The NEAR Foundation is a non-profit building out the NEAR ecosystem. MoreMarkets aims to build out NEAR's Data Availability Layer and the NEAR Fast Finality Layer, among other products. MoreMarkets raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299845/near-foundations-new-independent-entity-nuffle-labs-raises-13-million-in-funding">$13 million</a> in strategic funding in June 2024.</p>\r\n<p><em>Update: Fixed Co-Founder title.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>