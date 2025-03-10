<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Defunct crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/324455/mt-gox-moves-2-2-billion-worth-of-bitcoin-to-unmarked-wallets-arkham">Mt. Gox</a> moved 11,501 BTC, worth around $905 million, to an unmarked wallet address on Monday, according to Arkham Intelligence data.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At around 8:15 p.m. ET, Mt. Gox transferred a total of 11833.64 BTC ($931.19 million), a majority of which were moved to the unmarked wallet "1Pazv…R9pYj." Around 332 BTC was sent to Mt. Gox's warm wallet. Both amounts remain unspent, Arkham Intelligence data <a href="https://intel.arkm.com/explorer/tx/3030935450dc74e763257fbd2b67b725a93acfc56e5f0ce89caa70f070ee7970">shows</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin movements in the past have typically preceded repayments from Mt. Gox to creditors that lost money in the bankrupt exchange. Creditor distributions may have an impact on market prices, with the potential for increased selling pressure.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nonetheless, it is unclear whether Monday's move is part of future distribution to creditors.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the data, Monday's $900 million bitcoin move stems from Mt. Gox wallet "1Mo1n," which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344840/mt-gox-moves-over-1-billion-worth-of-bitcoin-to-unmarked-address-arkham">received $1.07 billion</a> worth of bitcoin from another exchange wallet last week. The "1Mo1n" address wasn't marked as a Mt. Gox wallet on Arkham Intelligence when it moved funds last week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Launched in 2010, the Tokyo-based exchange was once the largest bitcoin exchange, servicing 70% of all bitcoin trades worldwide in 2013. However, it suffered a hack in early 2014 and lost around 850,000 BTC, which led the company to file for bankruptcy protection.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mt. Gox started repaying its creditors in July 2024 from its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252274/mt-gox-deadline-october-2024"><span style="font-weight: 400;">holdings</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of 142,000 BTC ($11 billion), 143,000 Bitcoin Cash ($47 million) and 69 billion Japanese yen ($469 million). </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While a number of creditors received repayments via Kraken and Bitstamp exchange, Mt. Gox pushed back the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/320746/mt-gox-pushes-repayment-deadline-to-2025"><span style="font-weight: 400;">repayment deadline</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to Oct. 31, 2025. The bankrupt exchange still holds $2.8 billion worth of bitcoin across its wallets, according to Arkham </span><a href="https://intel.arkm.com/explorer/entity/mt-gox"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>