<p>Ark Invest bought 64,358 Coinbase shares, worth $11.5 million, across two of its exchange-traded funds on Monday as COIN dropped 17.6% in a disastrous trading session amid the broader market carnage.</p>
<p>Of the total acquisition, the Cathie Wood-led investment firm bought 52,753 Coinbase shares ($9.4 million) for its Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) and 11,605 shares ($2.1 million) for its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).</p>
<p>Ark's latest rebalancing comes just a week after it bought <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344423/ark-invest-buys-8-million-of-coinbase-shares-again-sells-similar-amount-of-own-bitcoin-etf-amid-trump-slump">$8 million</a> worth of Coinbase shares for its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343453/ark-invest-buys-coinbase-shares-sells-own-bitcoin-etf">$8.7 million</a> the week before in a three-week acquisition streak that now totals $28.2 million.</p>
<p>Ark's investment strategy aims to let no individual holding take up more than <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285522/cathie-wood-sales-of-coinbase-shares-not-dumping-but-active-portfolio-management">10%</a> of a fund's portfolio. This is to maintain diversification within its funds — meaning Ark is likely to continue rebalancing its weightings if the value of Coinbase shares rises or falls significantly relative to Ark's other holdings in its funds.</p>
<p>According to the firm's disclosures, COIN is currently the third-largest holding within its <a href="https://www.ark-funds.com/funds/arkk?utm_campaign=idt_arkk&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;_hsmi=351057657&amp;utm_content=idt_03102025&amp;utm_source=IDT#hold">ARKK</a> fund, with a weighting of 7.1%, worth around $375.1 million, behind Tesla and Roku. Coinbase shares represent Ark's second-largest holding in its <a href="https://www.ark-funds.com/funds/arkf?utm_campaign=idt_arkf&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;_hsmi=351057657&amp;utm_content=idt_03102025&amp;utm_source=IDT#hold">ARKF</a> fund, with a 7.7% weighting, worth around $65.7 million, after Shopify.</p>
<h2>Lousy day for crypto-related stocks</h2>
<p>Coinbase shares closed down 17.6% on Monday at $179.23 and have lost 34.6% over the past month alone, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/334745/coinbase-global-inc-coin">Coinbase page</a>. COIN is currently up 4.3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">per</a> TradingView. Coinbase is presently valued at $33.3 billion, according to The Block's data dashboard.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price/embed" title="Coinbase Valuation" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Coinbase shares weren't the only crypto-related stocks hit, with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/334736/microstrategy-inc-mstr">Strategy</a> dropping 16.7% and the largest public Bitcoin miner, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/334989/marathon-digital-holdings-inc-mara">MARA</a>, falling 16.3% on the day. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">bitcoin</a> slumped 7.6%, and the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GMCI 30</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, slid 8.4%.</p>
<p>Ark also bought 269,864 Robinhood shares worth $9.6 million for its ARKK fund on Monday as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/334979/robinhood-markets-inc-hood">HOOD</a> fell 19.8%. Additionally, the investment firm sold 375,607 shares in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/334749/block-inc-xyz">Block</a> from its ARKK and ARKW funds as the Jack Dorsey-run company saw its stock drop 8.8%.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/prices/crypto-stocks-returns/embed" title="Bitcoin vs Crypto Stocks Performance" width="100%"></iframe></p>