<p>Under President Donald Trump, crypto-friendly policies have fueled a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/bitcoin-etf-live-chart">surge in ETF filings</a> beyond bitcoin. For investors looking to bet on companies buying up the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitwise has introduced a new exchange-traded fund to the market.</p>
<p>With over 70 companies holding bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset, the crypto asset manager on Tuesday <a href="https://x.com/BitwiseInvest/status/1899445386038620631">debuted</a> the <span class="r-b88u0q">Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (ticker OWNB), which will hold</span> the stocks of these companies holding over 1,000 bitcoin in their treasury.</p>
<p>The top asset of the ETF is Strategy, followed by crypto mining companies MARA, CleanSpark and Riot Platforms. Boyaa Interactive, Metaplanet, Aker ASA, Bitfarms, BitFuFu and Galaxy Digital round out the top 10 holdings.</p>
<p>"Companies adding bitcoin to their balance sheet is an emerging trend - one that more companies are exploring as bitcoin enters the mainstream," Bitwise President Teddy Fusaro <a href="https://x.com/teddyfuse/status/1899447149135286614">said</a> in a post on X. "Proud to offer this exposure starting today through OWNB."</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/corporate-bitcoin-holdings-5m-of-entry-value/embed" title="Corporate Bitcoin Holdings ($5M+ of Value)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>By far the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, Strategy currently holds <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345431/strategy-21-billion-raise-bitcoin">499,096 BTC</a>, worth over $41 billion.</p>
<p>To be included in the index, corporations must hold at least 1,000 BTC. Holdings are weighted by the amount of bitcoin owned, and the largest holding is capped at 20% for diversification purposes. Corporations whose BTC holdings are over 1,000 but less than one-third of their balance sheet are assigned a 1.5% weighting.</p>
<p>"Individuals have understood the bitcoin standard for years," Bitwise says. "Now, more and more corporations do, too."</p>
<p>The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF is the fifth-largest spot bitcoin ETF by assets under management, currently sitting around $3.2 billion AUM according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings-usd">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>.</p>