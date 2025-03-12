<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold 526,991 Block Inc. shares, worth about $29.1 million, in the past two trading days as it rebalanced its fund allocations.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The firm’s latest trade filing showed that the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) offloaded 203,659 Block Inc. shares on Tuesday and 323,332 shares of the same company on Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Block's stock closed up 1% at $55.29 on Tuesday. The payments company, led by Jack Dorsey, has seen its stock price fall 36% year-to-date. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Block Inc. operates several businesses that play a key role in cryptocurrency, including its notable subsidiary Cash App. This mobile payment service enables users to transfer money and engage in buying, selling and holding bitcoin, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/334749/block-inc-xyz"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's equities dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cathie Wood </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285522/cathie-wood-sales-of-coinbase-shares-not-dumping-but-active-portfolio-management"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last year that Ark aims to have no stock holding exceed 10% of a fund's portfolio. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Monday, Ark </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345639/cathie-wood-ark-invest-coinbase-shares-market-carnage"><span style="font-weight: 400;">acquired</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> 52,753 Coinbase shares, worth about $9.4 million, for its ARKK ETF and 11,605 Coinbase shares, worth about $2.1 million, for the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As of Tuesday, Coinbase stock represented a 7.06% weight in the ARKK fund, making it the third-largest holding within the ETF, while Block accounted for a 2.68% weight, according to Ark's latest </span><a href="https://www.ark-funds.com/funds/arkk?utm_campaign=idt_arkk&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;_hsenc=p2ANqtz-82FHaNVnrtOW1bb9swQN_0isSCaKST4liLt8Ppew7kBV_q-g11uuDKLB4mGa3ber5zqBfejPyoD5HFTecKKKxV8aKzgA&amp;_hsmi=351316844&amp;utm_content=idt_03112025&amp;utm_source=IDT#hold"><span style="font-weight: 400;">disclosure</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>