<p>Cboe BZX Exchange, on behalf of Franklin Templeton, on Wednesday <a href="https://cdn.cboe.com/resources/regulation/rule_filings/pending/2025/SR-CboeBZX-2025-039.pdf?o=true">filed</a> a 19b-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list and trade shares of the Franklin Solana ETF. At over $1.5 trillion in assets under management, Franklin Templeton is the largest asset manager to file for a Solana-based exchange-traded fund.</p>
<p class="p2" data-v-c5594f84="" data-v-cb736f2c=""><span class="s1" data-v-c5594f84="" data-v-cb736f2c="">A 19b-4 filing is the second part of a two-step process for proposing a crypto ETF to the SEC. Once acknowledged by the SEC, the filing will be published in the Federal Register, initiating the agency's approval process.</span></p>
<p data-v-c5594f84="" data-v-cb736f2c="">The SOL filing comes <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345749/franklin-templeton-joins-xrp-race-and-vaneck-eyes-avax-fund-amid-altcoin-etf-craze">one day after</a> Franklin Templeton filed<span data-v-cb736f2c=""> an S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF. Since President Donald Trump took office, crypto-friendly policies have fueled a surge in ETF filings beyond bitcoin and ether.</span></p>
<p data-v-cb736f2c="">As <a href="https://www.theblock.co/bitcoin-etf-live-chart">altcoin ETF filings</a> pile up, Bloomberg ETF analysts last month estimated that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/litecoin-etf-live-chart" data-v-cb736f2c="">Litecoin ETFs</a> have the highest chance of approval, putting the odds at a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339837/high-odds-xrp-solana-dogecoin-and-litecoin-etfs-approved-analysts" data-v-cb736f2c="">90% chance</a>. Dogecoin funds received a 75% chance of approval, followed by Solana (70%) and XRP (65%) products.</p>
<p data-v-cb736f2c=""><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I don't think it's particularly newsworthy or noteworthy," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart told The Block of Franklin's filing, noting the plethora of SOL ETF filings. "...mostly to be expected. But a big asset manager like Franklin throwing their hat in the ring for solana isn't completely meaningless."</span></p>
<p data-v-cb736f2c="">The price of solana is trading higher by 2.5% over the past 24 hours to $125.84, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd">The Block's SOL price data</a>.</p>