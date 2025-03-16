<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Bank of Korea (BOK) stated Sunday that it has not considered the possibility of incorporating bitcoin into its foreign exchange reserve, in an answer to a written query from a member of the National Assembly's Strategy and Finance Committee.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The BOK cited bitcoin's high volatility as a primary reason for its negative stance on accruing the cryptocurrency, the Korea Economic Daily </span><a href="https://www.wowtv.co.kr/NewsCenter/News/Read?articleId=A202503160043&amp;t=NN"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The central bank expressed concern that volatility in the cryptocurrency market could lead to a significant surge in transaction costs when cashing out bitcoin, according to the news report.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin also does not comply with the International Monetary Fund's guidelines for foreign exchange reserve management, the BOK said. The IMF states in its </span><a href="https://www.imf.org/external/np/mae/ferm/2003/eng/app.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">guidelines</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that a foreign exchange reserve must control liquidity, market and credit risks "in a prudent manner."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On March 6, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345877/trump-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-watershed-moment-recession-fears-k33"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Strategic Bitcoin Reserve</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, based on the BTC the government seized from criminal or civil proceedings.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Trump's move prompted several countries to positively consider creating their own bitcoin reserves, the South Korean central bank has cited skeptical views shared by Japan, Switzerland and the European Central Bank.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Beyond the issue of creating a bitcoin reserve, South Korea has recently been moving to loosen its strict regulations on crypto. The country's financial watchdog is currently rolling out its plan to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345858/south-korea-prepares-to-unlock-institutional-crypto-investment-with-new-guidelines-due-q3"><span style="font-weight: 400;">gradually lift the ban</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on institutional crypto trading, and is preparing to establish its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/334657/south-korea-second-crypto-law-in-second-half-of-2025"><span style="font-weight: 400;">second crypto legal framework</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, focusing on managing stablecoins.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block reached out to the BOK for further comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>