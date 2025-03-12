<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea's financial watchdog announced Wednesday that it plans to issue comprehensive guidelines for institutional cryptocurrency investment by the third quarter. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Financial Services Commission made the <a href="http://www.fsc.go.kr:8300/v/pE1SLczhAU6">announcement</a> during a meeting with local crypto industry experts. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While investment guidelines for public companies and professional investors are expected in the third quarter, the FSC said it aims to push out guidelines for non-profit organizations and crypto exchanges earlier, targeting April.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The FSC first announced in January that it would </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333554/south-korea-seeks-to-lift-ban-on-institutional-trading-of-cryptocurrencies-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">gradually lift</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the de facto ban preventing institutional investors from investing in cryptocurrencies. Last month, the regulator </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340556/south-korea-to-allow-charities-and-universities-to-sell-donated-crypto-in-q2"><span style="font-weight: 400;">unveiled that</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it intends to start by allowing charities and universities to sell their crypto holdings in the second quarter.</span></p>\r\n<p>The announcement of the upcoming detailed guidelines further solidifies South Korea's shift in stance on crypto, moving away from its strict opposition to crypto asset exposure in traditional financial markets.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Institutional participation could further drive growth and significantly boost liquidity in the South Korean crypto market, one of the world's largest and altcoin-heavy retail markets. As of the end of November 2024, around 15.6 million people traded crypto in South Korea, <a href="https://www.hankyung.com/article/2024122577485">according to</a> the Korea Economic Daily. That is equivalent to about 30% of the entire population.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">During Wednesday's meeting, FSC Vice Chairman Kim So-young </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that South Korea is speeding up efforts to foster its crypto market, acknowledging that the U.S. administration under Donald Trump has accelerated global discussions on crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kim highlighted that the upcoming guidelines should outline the "best practices" for institutional crypto investment, including standards for crypto trading, disclosure and reporting.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The FSC official also urged local banks and crypto exchanges to ramp up their anti-money laundering and cybersecurity efforts to prevent possible illicit activities and hacks. Under local regulations, users of crypto exchanges are required to verify their accounts with real-name bank accounts.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While local media reported last year that the FSC was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/320385/south-korea-to-review-lifting-ban-on-spot-crypto-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reviewing its ban</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on local spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund listings, the topic was not mentioned in FSC's latest release. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the FSC has also started developing the second set of rules for the two-part crypto regulatory framework, the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/306169/south-korea-inaugural-crypto-law-goes-into-full-effect"><span style="font-weight: 400;">first of which went live</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last year. The second part of the crypto law is set to focus on stablecoins and regulating crypto business owners.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>