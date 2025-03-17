<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana futures trading </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343980/cme-group-solana-futures-march-17"><span style="font-weight: 400;">debuted Monday</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, bringing spot SOL exchange-traded funds closer to fruition. Fresh off its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346512/solana-marks-5-year-anniversary-as-network-activity-dips-firedancer-launch-inches-closer">five-year anniversary</a> on the market, </span>Solana is the sixth-most valuable blockchain by market cap.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This is a major milestone for Solana, and paves the way for the eventual approval of SOL ETFs," Chris Chung, founder of Solana swap platform Titan, said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"One sizable step closer to a SOL ETF," Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s head of digital assets research, </span><a href="https://x.com/matthew_sigel/status/1901594107035717684"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Monday in a post on X.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, offers the new contracts in two sizes: a micro-sized contract covering 25 SOL and a larger contract covering 500 SOL.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"[W]e are responding to increasing client demand for a broader set of regulated products to manage cryptocurrency price risk," CME Group's Giovanni Vicioso said last month. "As Solana continues to evolve into the platform of choice for developers and investors, these new futures contracts will provide a capital-efficient tool to support their investment and hedging strategies."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The fact that there is now a regulated market for SOL futures trading signals that Solana is maturing as an asset, Chung said, making it easier for regulators to greenlight additional financial products of similar risk and type.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This year, we’ve already seen huge leaps in the regulatory attitude toward crypto in the US," Chung continued. "Last year, the idea of a Solana ETF was laughed off by many. Now, it’s only a matter of time until a raft of altcoin ETFs are approved in both North America and Canada. And then, Solana will become truly mainstream."</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/futures/futures-volume-by-asset/embed" title="Futures Volume by Asset" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the listing of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis"><span style="font-weight: 400;">spot Bitcoin ETFs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in January 2024 and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">spot Ethereum ETFs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in July. A </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/338904/secs-crypto-task-force-to-focus-on-securities-classifications-among-other-priorities"><span style="font-weight: 400;">crypto task force</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, led by Republican SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, was launched last month and has been working on distinguishing which crypto assets are securities, among other priorities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"How the SEC eventually classifies Solana figures to have a major impact on how quickly an ETF could launch," The Block </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335441/solana-etfs-how-a-2025-launch-could-play-out"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in January. "Deeming SOL a security could send the ETF application process sideways as it would change the application process significantly, according to various experts familiar with the bureaucracy involved in launching the bitcoin and ether ETFs in 2024."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At least 13 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/solana-etf-live-chart" target="_blank" rel="noopener">SOL ETF products</a> are awaiting SEC approval. President Donald Trump tapped crypto supporter </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/329505/president-elect-trump-crypto-friendly-paul-atkins-sec"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Paul Atkins</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to lead the SEC. However, Atkins has yet to face confirmation hearings, leaving these </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345970/sec-delays-etf-filings-for-dogecoin-xrp-and-others-as-agency-awaits-paul-atkins-confirmation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">crypto proposals in limbo </span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">for the time being. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I'm ready to log formal prediction… BlackRock will file for *both* solana &amp; xrp ETFs. Solana could be any day," ETF Store President Nate Geraci said last week in a </span><a href="https://x.com/NateGeraci/status/1900345863739732240"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post on X</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Last month, Bloomberg ETF analysts estimated Solana ETF proposals have a 70% of approval by the end of this year.

Solana's native token trades at around $126.56, a 2.1% decrease over the past 24 hours, according to The Block's SOL price page. 