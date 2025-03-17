<p>Offchain Labs, the core developer of Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum, has introduced the Onchain Labs initiative, which is focused on developing new applications on the chain.</p>\r\n<p>The initiative, launched in partnership with the Arbitrum Foundation, aims to strengthen the application layer on Arbitrum by providing technical and go-to-market support to early-stage developers and teams — leveraging Arbitrum's sub-second block times and developer compatibility via <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248265/arbitrum-stylus-introduced-to-expand-language-support-for-ethereum-layer-2-dapps">Stylus</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Offchain Labs said it will offer collaboration from ideation through launch, including strategic guidance and product development support.</p>\r\n<p>It further <a href="https://medium.com/offchainlabs/onchain-labs-accelerating-the-app-layer-of-arbitrum-1ac2b64eeae3">noted</a> that only projects that commit to fair and community-aligned launches will be supported in contrast to extractive ecosystem models. However, it cautioned that projects under Onchain Labs could be experimental.</p>\r\n<p>The team will announce the first Onchain Labs-supported project soon. Offchain Labs launched Arbitrum One in 2021 and has since developed technologies such as the AnyTrust chain, Orbit for permissionless chain deployment, and the Universal Intents Engine. It acquired Prysm in 2022 and expanded its partner studio and venture arm, Tandem.</p>\r\n<p>Ongoing efforts include increasing throughput via an alternative client, integrating zero-knowledge proofs, and improving the user experience for Ethereum Layer 2 dapps.</p>\r\n<p>In 2021, the firm raised $120 million in a Series B funding round.</p>\r\n<p>Recently, the firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345602/offchain-labs-arbitrum-token">announced</a> a “strategic purchase plan” to add ARB, the native token of the Arbitrum ecosystem, to its treasury.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>