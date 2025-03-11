<p>Offchain Labs, the research and development team behind Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum, announced a “strategic purchase plan” to add ARB, the native token of the Arbitrum ecosystem, to its treasury.</p>\r\n<p>The firm said it plans to acquire the tokens from the open market and other transactions over a certain period of time — though it didn’t provide precise details on how many ARB tokens it aims to acquire.</p>\r\n<p>Rather than a one-time purchase, the acquisition will be executed gradually, following a phased approach based on pre-established parameters set by the firm, it added.</p>\r\n<p>“Under the purchase plan, Offchain Labs seeks to purchase ARB over time through open market and other transactions based on predetermined parameters set forth in the plan,” Offchain Labs <a href="https://x.com/OffchainLabs/status/1899203661286252695">said</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The decision to increase its ARB holdings aligns with Offchain Labs’ ongoing efforts to support the ecosystem’s expansion, including technical advancements like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340278/offchain-labs-releases-arbitrum-bold-on-mainnet-for-permissionless-validation">Arbitrum BoLD,</a> Orbit and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248265/arbitrum-stylus-introduced-to-expand-language-support-for-ethereum-layer-2-dapps">Stylus</a>, as well as other strategic initiatives by the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333958/arbitrum-dao-opens-vote-on-proposal-to-implement-bold-protocol">Arbitrum DAO</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Arbitrum, an optimistic rollup ecosystem, remains one of the top Layer 2 solutions on Ethereum, with a total value locked of over <a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Arbitrum">$2.3 billion</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Its flagship network, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/318821/arbitrum-one-surpasses-1-billion-transactions-since-2021-launch">Arbitrum One</a>, uses optimistic rollups to improve Ethereum’s scalability by processing transactions off-chain and submitting batched proofs to the Ethereum mainnet for reduced costs and increased transaction speeds.</p>\r\n<p>ARB’s price has dropped substantially over the past year. According to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248386/arbitrum-arb-usd">price page</a>, the token is currently trading around $0.32 — an 86% decrease from its peak of $2.39 in January 2024. The token has traded down 54% year-to-date.</p>\r\n<p>Arbitrum’s native token, ARB, has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, which gives the project a fully diluted valuation of $3.2 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Arbitrum’s price has also been heavily influenced by its supply dynamics. ARB’s circulating supply has grown considerably, from 2.9 billion in mid-2024 to 4.4 billion currently, due to scheduled unlocks.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>