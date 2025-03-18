<p>The enterprise blockchain company Crossmint raised $23.6 million in a funding round led by the venture firm Ribbit Capital.</p>\r\n<p>Other participants included Franklin Templeton, Nyca, First Round, Lightspeed Faction, HF0 and others, according to a Tuesday <a href="https://blog.crossmint.com/crossmint-raises-23-6m-led-by-ribbit-capital/">release</a>. Crossmint plans to continue developing AI agent infrastructure and other enterprise blockchain tools with its fresh financing.</p>\r\n<p>Crossmint aims to make building web3 products easier for companies and individuals, forgoing their need to hire blockchain engineers to build out digital wallets, payments and tokenization and other items.</p>\r\n<p>"We're seeing adoption across every sector," said Crossmint Co-founder Rodri Fernandez in a statement. "Publicly traded fintechs use Crossmint to incorporate stablecoins, launch new financial products globally and reduce costs."</p>\r\n<p>Crossmint stated that over 40,000 companies and developers use its platform, with the firm's subscription growth growing 1,100% over the past year, the release continued. Crossmint supports over 40 blockchains.</p>\r\n<p>In February 2024, Crossmint <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279995/enterprise-blockchain-platform-crossmint-acquires-y-combinator-backed-winter">acquired</a> the NFT payments platform Winter and launched its own cross-chain payment offering.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>