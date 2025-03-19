<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw their third consecutive day of total daily net inflows on Tuesday, while spot ether ETFs reached a record net outflow streak.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to <a href="https://sosovalue.com/assets/etf/us-btc-spot">data</a> from SoSoValue, U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs had a total daily net inflow of $209 million. The three-day net inflows mark their longest positive streak since the beginning of February.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF in terms of net assets, led yesterday's net inflows with $218.12 million. This was countered by Ark Invest &amp; 21Shares' $9 million net outflows. The other 10 bitcoin ETFs posted zero flows for the day.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs' net inflows come after the funds experienced five consecutive net weekly outflows, during which a total of around $5.4 billion moved out. Monday's $274.6 million worth of net inflows was the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346700/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-post-largest-daily-net-inflows-in-six-weeks-worth-274-million">largest</a> single-day inflow since Feb. 4. The funds have drawn in $483.7 million this week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BTC Markets' Crypto Analyst Rachael Lucas </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346700/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-post-largest-daily-net-inflows-in-six-weeks-worth-274-million"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pointed out</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier this week that quarter-end institutional portfolio rebalancing and bitcoin's price stabilization contributed to the ETFs' shift to net inflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tuesday saw a total trade volume of $2.12 billion across 12 spot bitcoin funds, with the total cumulative net inflow standing at $35.79 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, spot ether ETFs extended their net outflow streak to its tenth day, which is the longest since they debuted in July last year. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock's ETHA reported net outflows of $40.17 million, and Grayscale's Mini Ethereum Trust had $9.33 million in negative flows. Fidelity's FETH also saw net outflows of $3.32 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin inched up 0.54% in the past 24 hours to $83,560, while ether gained 1.91% to $1,941, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's crypto price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>