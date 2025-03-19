<p>Volatility Shares, an upstart ETF firm, is launching the first exchange-traded funds tied to the price of Solana.</p>\r\n<p>According to the Florida-based issuer's website, Volatility Shares will launch two exchange-traded funds on Thursday. The first ETF, Volatility Shares Solana ETF (ticker SOLZ), gives investors exposure to Solana futures contracts, while the second fund, Volatility Shares 2X Solana (ticker SOLT), "seeks daily investment results ... that correspond to two times the return of the price of Solana."</p>\r\n<p>While the asset manager is unlikely to pull in the billions of dollars allocated to the spot bitcoin ETFs that track the price of bitcoin and ether, Volatility Shares successfully launching their Solana-based products could signal that the launch of spot SOL ETFs is right around the corner. Earlier this month, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345910/franklin-templeton-becomes-largest-asset-manager-to-file-for-solana-etf">Franklin Templeton</a> became the largest asset manager to file for a Solana-based ETF.</p>\r\n<p>"We were first to file for these ETFs, which allows us to launch first," Volatility Shares co-founder and CEO Justin Young told The Block, adding that his firm had a total of $3 billion in assets under management.</p>\r\n<p><span data-v-cb736f2c="">On Monday, Solana futures trading </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343980/cme-group-solana-futures-march-17" data-v-cb736f2c=""><span data-v-cb736f2c="">debuted</span></a> <span data-v-cb736f2c="">on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME. Futures for the cryptocurrency, which is the </span>sixth-most valuable blockchain by market cap, initially generated little interest among traders when compared to predecessors of the crypto futures market, bitcoin and ether.</p>\r\n<h2>Volatility's Solana ETFs</h2>\r\n<p>Volatility's ETFs have already listed on the Depository Trust &amp; Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a key step for trading eligibility. Unlike spot ETFs, which directly hold the underlying asset, these are futures-based, meaning they track Solana prices through futures contracts rather than holding SOL tokens directly. SOLZ and SOLT will carry expense ratios of 0.95% and 1.85%, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Last December, <span data-v-cb736f2c=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/332531/volatility-shares-files-for-solana-futures-etf-despite-lack-of-sol-futures-products">Volatility Shares filed</a> for three new ETFs that would gain exposure to Solana </span>futures contracts offered on CFTC-regulated exchanges. At the time, the fund's <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1884021/000121390024113152/ea0225648-01_485apos.htm" data-v-cb736f2c="">prospectus</a> clarified that the fund will invest in contracts "that trade only on an exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission [CFTC]," despite that neither such a product, nor a spot Solana ETF, currently existing. </p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">"This is wild," Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said in response to the news at the time, adding that the filing was a "...good sign Solana futures [are on the] way which arguably bodes well for spot [ETF approval] odds."</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">Other asset managers have filed to list spot SOL ETFs, including 21 Shares and VanEck, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302544/vanecks-matt-sigel-solana-etf-demand">first firm to submit an application</a> for such a product with the SEC in June. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>