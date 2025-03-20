<p>The Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has launched a native decentralized exchange called PumpSwap. </p>\r\n<p>Pump.fun tokens will now move directly onto PumpSwap once they've completed their bonding curve, seemingly forgoing the migration to the Solana-based DEX and automated market maker (AMM) Raydium. The move also eliminates the 6 SOL migration fee and opens up the opportunity for creator revenue sharing in the future, the platform <a href="https://x.com/pumpdotfun/status/1902762309950292010">wrote</a> on the social media platform X.</p>\r\n<div class="message-bubble__markdown font-label12" data-v-52f2aae5="">\r\n<p>A bonding curve is a mathematical model that determines the price of a token based on its supply, typically causing the price to increase as more tokens are purchased.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>Every transaction on PumpSwap comes with a 0.25% fee, of which 0.2% goes to liquidity providers and 0.05% remains with the protocol. PumpSwap is also comparable to Uniswap v2 and Raydium v4 through its constant product AMM, Pump.fun <a href="https://x.com/pumpdotfun/status/1902762312156524723">stated</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"Our goal from day one was to build a product that could escape the crypto bubble and capture the attention of millions of non-crypto natives," Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen <a href="https://x.com/a1lon9/status/1902763529666507181">said</a> on X. "PumpSwap is a crucial step that will help grow the ecosystem through a more accessible, rewarding and sustainable mechanism."</p>\r\n<p>PumpSwap arrives after both Pump.fun and Raydium appeared to have plans to elbow out the other. Pump.fun tested its own <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/342926/raydiums-token-drops-28-as-pump-fun-appears-to-test-amm-feature">AMM features</a> in late February, while Raydium has been reportedly working on its own memecoin creation platform called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346946/solana-based-decentralized-exchange-raydium-is-working-on-a-pump-fun-memecoin-factory-competitor">LaunchLab</a> for the past few months. </p>\r\n<p>PumpSwap is also emerging at a time when Pump.fun, previously a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/337065/pump-fun-set-single-day-revenue-record-raking-in-15-5-million-in-fees-following-anniversary">hotbed</a> for new <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/325570/solana-powers-89-of-new-token-launches-as-memecoin-craze-continues-to-fuel-network-activity">memecoins</a>, suffered a trading volume fall of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344275/pump-fun-trading-volume-nosedives-94-as-memecoin-mania-cools">94%</a> and a subsequent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343742/pump-fun-rapid-decline-graduating-tokens-memecoin-frenzy-fizzles-out">reduction</a> of graduated tokens migrating to Raydium since the beginning of 2025. Tokens must reach $69,000 in market capitalization on Pump.fun before moving to Raydium for secondary market trading.</p>\r\n<p>Raydium is one of the largest decentralized exchanges on Solana, with <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/raydium">$1.18 billion</a> in total value locked, according to the crypto data tracker DeFiLlama. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>