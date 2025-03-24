<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Japanese investment firm Metaplanet acquired another $12.6 million worth of bitcoin, continuing its bitcoin accumulation strategy.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet </span><a href="https://x.com/Metaplanet_JP/status/1903979926308663309"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Monday that it purchased an additional 150 BTC at about $83,801 per bitcoin. This brought its total holdings to 3350 BTC, acquired for about $278.8 million, </span><a href="https://x.com/gerovich/status/1904003480307876086"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich. Based on market prices, the firm's 3350 BTC is currently worth about $291.3 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The firm's move came after it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347420/bitcoin-focused-metaplanet-appoints-eric-trump-to-advisory-board"><span style="font-weight: 400;">appointed Eric Trump</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, Donald Trump's second son, to join its Strategic Board of Advisors on Friday. Gerovich said Eric Trump's "business expertise and passion for BTC" will help drive the company's mission to build "one of the world’s leading Bitcoin Treasury Companies."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet has been actively buying the world's largest cryptocurrency since it introduced its bitcoin adoption strategy in April 2024. The company aims to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333145/metaplanet-aims-to-boost-holdings-to-over-10000-bitcoin-this-year"><span style="font-weight: 400;">hold 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to Bitcointreasuries.net, the Japanese firm is currently the 10th largest public corporate bitcoin holder in the world and the largest in Asia. Michael Saylor's Strategy remains at the top of the list with nearly 500,000 BTC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet's stock climbed 4.8% in Japan while it was still trading in the afternoon session at the time of writing. Google Finance data shows that its stock price has risen 38.7% since the beginning of this year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin is currently trading at $86,988, up 3.4% over the past 24 hours, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>