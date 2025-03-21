<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Japan's </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> announced today that it has appointed Eric Trump to join its Strategic Board of Advisors.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump, the second son of the U.S. President, will assist the company in advancing its mission to expand its bitcoin treasury, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich </span><a href="https://x.com/gerovich/status/1902890774758560120"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Eric Trump brings a wealth of experience in real estate, finance, brand development, and strategic business growth and has become a leading voice and advocate of digital asset adoption worldwide," Metaplanet said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Tokyo-listed company announced its bitcoin accumulation strategy last year and has set a goal of accumulating 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025. With its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346744/metaplanet-btc-bonds"><span style="font-weight: 400;">most recent purchase</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of 150 BTC on Tuesday, the company currently holds 3,200 BTC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">This makes the company the world's 10th largest corporate bitcoin holder, while Michael Saylor's Strategy remains in the top place with close to 500,000 BTC, according to <a href="http://bitcointreasuries.net" target="_blank" rel="noopener">BitcoinTreasuries.net</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Eric is also an ambassador for the crypto project </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346331/trump-backed-world-liberty-financial-concludes-550-million-public-token-sale"><span style="font-weight: 400;">World Liberty Financial</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> alongside Donald Jr. and Barron Trump, while the U.S. President is listed on the project website as "chief crypto advocate." However, the project's white paper states that the Trump family members are not involved in running or owning the WLFI project.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to Google Finance <a href="https://www.google.com/finance/quote/MTPLF:OTCMKTS?sa=X&amp;ved=2ahUKEwjNxI-YvJqMAxU_GFkFHegfIlgQ3ecFegQIMhAX">data</a>, Metaplanet stocks gained 1.3% to $27.80 during Friday trading hours in Japan.</span></p>\r\n<p data-start="0" data-end="152">On Metaplanet’s side, the company likely sees Eric Trump’s name as a strategic asset to amplify its global profile, especially in the Bitcoin community.</p>\r\n<p data-start="154" data-end="438">However, the appointment raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, primarily due to his familial and business ties to U.S. President Donald Trump and his involvement in other crypto ventures.</p>\r\n<p data-start="440" data-end="738">As a key figure in the Trump Organization, his business interests intersect with sectors that could be influenced by U.S. policy — particularly cryptocurrency regulation, an area where President Donald Trump has pledged to be “crypto-friendly.”</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>