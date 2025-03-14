<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Donald Trump-backed DeFi project World Liberty Financial's official website has completed its latest round of token sales, raising around $550 million since launching the public sale. </span></p>\r\n<p>This public sale brings World Liberty Financial’s total funds raised to $590 million, including private rounds, according to <a href="https://icodrops.com/world-liberty-financial/">data</a> from ICO Drops.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest round wraps up a sale of 25% of WLFI's 100 billion token supply. WLFI co-founder Zak Folkman </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/316688/donald-trump-backed-world-liberty-financial-debuts-plans-to-sell-wlfi-token" target="_blank" rel="noopener">said</a> 63% of the total supply would be sold to the public, suggesting</span> that more token sales may come in the future. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto project launched the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/320781/world-liberty-financials-public-sale-for-wlfi-tokens-to-start-oct-15">initial public sale</a> of 20 billion tokens last October, selling 20% of its total supply at $0.015 per token to whitelisted investors.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the project initially saw underwhelming demand for its native token, the sale <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335675/world-liberty-financial-sees-surge-in-token-sales-following-donald-and-melania-trump-memecoin-launches">experienced a boost</a> following the launch of Trump and Melania Trump's memecoins, which drove greater interest in WLFI tokens. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After the 20% initial sale was completed in January, raising $300 million, the project opened another 5 billion tokens for sale for a higher price of $0.05 per token. This additional sale was completed on Friday, raising $250 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tron founder and crypto personality Justin Sun </span><a href="https://x.com/justinsuntron/status/1861121947372773545"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in November that Tron invested $30 million in the WLFI project, which led the crypto project to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/328398/tron-founder-justin-sun-named-advisor-to-trump-backed-world-liberty-financial-following-30-million-investment">name Sun as an advisor</a>. On Jan. 27, investment platform Web3Port also announced a $10 million investment into the crypto project.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The WLFI project was launched in September 2024 with a focus on promoting decentralized finance and dollar-pegged stablecoins.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"[WLFI] strongly believes in supporting US dollar-based stablecoins and DeFi applications that seek to preserve the U.S. Dollar’s status, ensuring it remains the global reserve currency for the next century — without compromising the freedoms that decentralized assets provide," the project said in its </span><a href="https://static.worldlibertyfinancial.com/docs/intl/gold-paper.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">white paper</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The WLFI token grants holders voting rights and the ability to propose governance changes within the project and states that it does not confer any financial interest in any entity. Holders are restricted from transferring WLFI tokens in the first 12 months after launch.</span></p>\r\n<p>While the project's website names President Donald Trump as the "chief crypto advocate" and his sons, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump, as members, the project's white paper states that the Trump family members are not involved in running or owning the WLFI project.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>