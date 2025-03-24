<p>Global crypto investment products run by asset managers such as BlackRock, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares and 21Shares returned to net inflows of $644 million last week, according to CoinShares data.</p>\r\n<p>Renewed optimism in crypto markets saw the funds break what was the worst-ever weekly outflow streak, totaling <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346561/global-crypto-funds-worst-outflow-streak">$6.4 billion</a> over five weeks, CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill wrote in a Monday <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-226-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-0a6a9686fa4a">report</a>. "Notably, every day last week recorded inflows, following a 17-day consecutive run of outflows — signaling a decisive shift in sentiment toward the asset class," Butterfill said.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_347690"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 674px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-347690" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/Screenshot-2025-03-24-at-09.46.53.png" alt="Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: CoinShares." width="664" height="695" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-226-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-0a6a9686fa4a">CoinShares</a>.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>In a week that saw bitcoin rise back toward the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347666/bitcoin-gains-above-87000-alongside-xrp-sol-as-trump-tariff-concerns-ease">$87,000</a> level with a 4.6% gain, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">Bitcoin Price page</a>, while the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/broad-market/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GMCI 30</a> index of leading cryptocurrencies gained 5.5%, total assets under management at the funds have increased by 6.3% from their March 10 low point, Butterfill added.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/crypto-indices/gm30-index-top-30-tokens/embed" title="GM30 Index: Top 30 tokens" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>US and Bitcoin led the shift, while Ethereum products faced the heaviest outflows</h2>\r\n<p>As usual, U.S. investors led the turnaround, accounting for $632 million of last week's net inflows. However, it was not the only region witnessing positive flows, with funds based in Switzerland and Germany adding $15.9 million and $13.9 million, respectively. Crypto investment products in Hong Kong, Brazil and Australia also attracted modest inflows.</p>\r\n<p>Conversely, products in Sweden and Canada continued their weekly outflow streak, with $10.3 million and $9.1 million exiting the funds, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin-based funds again dominated the flows, registering $724 million in net inflows last week, ending their own five-week negative streak that had totaled $5.4 billion. Investors also continued to exit their short-Bitcoin positions, with such products witnessing net outflows of $7.1 million for a third consecutive week — adding weight to a potential turnaround.</p>\r\n<p>The U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds clocked up $744.3 million in net inflows alone, according to data compiled by The Block — also registering positive flows every day last week.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Sentiment in some corners of the altcoin space were also positive, with Solana, Polygon and Chainlink-based funds attracting $6.4 million, $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively. </p>\r\n<p>However, global Ethereum-based investment products did not fare so well, witnessing the heaviest net outflows of $86 million, with international funds unable to overcome $102.9 million in outflows from the U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/ethereum-etf/spot-ethereum-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Ethereum ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Sui, Polkadot, Tron and Algorand investment products also witnessed modest net outflows.</p>\r\n<h2>Improving macro environment</h2>\r\n<p>BRN analyst Valentin Fournier argues this flow divergence will soon subside as Ethereum, having corrected more sharply, "presents stronger upside potential" amid improving macroeconomic conditions.</p>\r\n<p>"With the April 2nd tariff deadline approaching, a White House official hinted that 'Liberation Day' may be more nuanced than previously suggested by Trump," Fournier told The Block. "While reciprocal tariffs are still expected, they are likely to be sector-specific, and uncertainty remains regarding tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Given that investor expectations for limited tariffs have increased, any deviation from these expectations could introduce market volatility."</p>\r\n<p>While markets responded positively, alongside a more dovish stance from the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347062/fed-maintains-rates-tariff-uncertainty-crypto-market-eyes-policy-shifts">Federal Reserve</a> and potential liquidity injections, the BRN analyst warned Trump's unpredictability remains a potential risk factor, and a sudden shift in strategy could quickly dampen sentiment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>