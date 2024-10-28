Category: broad-market
GMCI 30Last updated: 02:43:12 UTC 132.56
- # Assets Included 30
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight BTC, ETH, XRP
- 7 Day-1.72%
- 1 Month-14.46%
- YTD-27.33%
- All-Time % Change211.72%Since Jan 01, 2021
About GMCI 30
“GMCI 30” represents a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, showcasing the giants of the digital asset world. By focusing on the leading tokens, this index offers a snapshot of the market’s core strength and the primary drivers of the cryptocurrency market. With stalwarts like Bitcoin and Ethereum, the index provides a solid foundation for understanding the crypto landscape.
Beyond the key players, “GMCI 30” delves into other significant assets that have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and impact. The diversity within the index ensures that investors gain exposure to a broad spectrum of assets, from smart contract platforms to DeFi tokens. As the crypto world evolves, this index serves as a barometer for market trends, reflecting shifts in investor sentiment and technological advancements. For those looking to track the performance of leading cryptocurrencies without being overwhelmed, “GMCI 30” is a benchmark for tracking and evaluating stability and growth potential.
GMCI 30 RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
Improvement of Asset Universe Determination
GMCI has decided to improve the asset selection process by including a minimum requirement for monthly trading volume. This ensures sufficient liquidity required for a smooth index maintenance process. For the GMCI 30, GMCI Layer 1, and GMCI Layer 2 indices, changes will come into effect with the next rebalancing on March 29. The GMCI Meme index, which launched on March 22, is already based on the new selection process. You can find more details in our updated General Index Policy.Read more on www.gmci.co March 27, 2024, 10:49AM UTC
GMCI Top 30 Launch
On Monday, February 12 the GMCI 30 index will officially be launched.Read more on www.gmci.co February 7, 2024, 4:37PM UTC