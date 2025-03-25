<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock is launching its bitcoin exchange-traded product in Europe on Tuesday, following the success of its U.S. spot bitcoin ETF, which was launched last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETP will be listed on </span><a href="https://live.euronext.com/en/product/etfs/XS2940466316-XPAR/market-information"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Euronext Paris</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en/etf/ishares-bitcoin-etp?currency=EUR"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Xetra</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> under the "IB1T" ticker, as well as on </span><a href="https://live.euronext.com/en/product/etfs/XS2940466316-XAMS/market-information"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Euronext Amsterdam</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> under "BTCN" today.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to </span><a href="https://www.ishares.com/ch/individual/en/products/337088/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">iShares</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the ETP is backed by bitcoin held by Coinbase Custody International Ltd. in cold storage.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The listing of the bitcoin ETPs in Europe marks BlackRock's first introduction of crypto-backed ETPs outside North America, according to Bloomberg. As of Monday, the iShares Bitcoin Trust, BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S., has recorded a cumulative net inflow of $39.8 billion and holds $50.69 billion in net assets, making it the largest among U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs have recently enjoyed a sustained period of success, recording </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347914/spot-bitcoin-etfs-record-seven-day-inflow-streak-with-signs-of-improving-macro-conditions"><span style="font-weight: 400;">positive flows for seven straight days</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. On Monday, these U.S. ETFs saw $84 million in net inflows, with a total trading volume of $1.97 billion, according to SoSoValue </span><a href="https://sosovalue.com/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>