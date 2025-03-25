<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hyperliquid launched HyperCore and HyperEVM linking on its mainnet to combine decentralized and centralized exchange features for an improved DeFi development experience, according to a Tuesday announcement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HyperCore is the backbone behind Hyperliquid’s layer-1 network and high-performance trading ecosystem. HyperEVM – which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/341424/hyperliquid-launches-hyperevm-on-mainnet-to-bring-general-purpose-programmability" target="_blank" rel="noopener">debuted</a> in February – was designed as a general purpose Ethereum Virtual Machine environment to allow Hyperliquid developers to build EVM-compatible dapps based on the HyperCore system.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The two structures co-existed separately until now. Moving forward, developers can transfer HyperCore spot assets like Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE, between both systems. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Once linked, a builder can use a “spotSend action” or the protocol’s frontend interface to convert tokens across HyperCore and HyperEVM. Developers can also tap the ERC-20 transfer feature on the EVM side.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hyperliquid’s team advised users to first test out linking and asset conversion on the testnet. “It is strongly recommended to test everything on testnet before linking on mainnet,” the team <a href="https://x.com/HyperliquidX/status/1904441605005979876">said</a>, “as linking is immutable.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">GitHub documents <a href="https://hyperliquid.gitbook.io/hyperliquid-docs/for-developers/hyperevm/hypercore-less-than-greater-than-hyperevm-transfers" target="_blank" rel="noopener">shared</a> on March 25 also noted that the system address – the address with first byte 0x20 and the remaining bytes all zeros – may not hold sufficient supply. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The team also hasn't released a check system to verify valid ERC-20 recipient contracts. “In particular, the linked contract may have arbitrary bytecode, so it's prudent to verify that its implementation is correct,” Hyperliquid’s GitHub notes.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hyperliquid’s perp DEX was one of last year’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335996/hyperliquid-reports-record-high-22-billion-in-24-hour-volume">breakout stories</a> as crypto and DeFi sentiment garnered steam. Initially launched in 2023, the protocol <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/328769/hyperliquid-airdrops-over-1-2-billion-worth-of-tokens-to-users-as-hype-crosses-4-billion-fdv" target="_blank" rel="noopener">airdropped</a> HYPE tokens worth $1.2 billion at the time last November. The price of HYPE is approximately</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> 53% off from its all-time high of $34.96 set in December 2024, per <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/328834/hyperliquid-hype-usd" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Block's price page</a>.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>