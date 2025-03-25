<p>Silicon Valley-based blockchain and AI infrastructure provider Auradine has unveiled the first U.S.-engineered hydro-cooled Bitcoin miner, meant to address three of the most pressing challenges facing Bitcoin mining: escalating computational demands, rising energy costs and dependence on overseas hardware suppliers. </p>\r\n<p>The MARA-backed blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions firm claims its Teraflux AH3880 can deliver a hash rate of 600 TH/s with efficiency as low as 14.5 J/TH. That far exceeds the 100 TH/s hash rate and 29.5 J/TH efficiency of the Antminer S19j Pro — one of the most popular machines on the market — according to <a href="https://hashrateindex.com/blog/top-10-bitcoin-mining-asic-machines-of-2025-2">Hashrate Index</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Auradine's new product also exceeds the 473 TH/s hash rate of Antiminer's S21 XP Hydro product — though that comes in at a more efficient 12 J/TH — and Whatsminer's M66S Immersion machine at 298 TH/s and 18.5 J/TH. The Teraflux machines are particularly beneficial for miners who want to operate bitcoin and AI liquid-cooled data centers in the same facility, according to the firm.</p>\r\n<p>A direct-mounted water cooling plate transfers heat from the ASIC chips to circulating liquid, which is cooled and recirculated. This design extends hardware lifespan and minimizes power consumption while maximizing computational output, Auradine explained in a statement shared with The Block.</p>\r\n<p>"Introducing hydro-cooling technology into our Teraflux platform underscores our relentless drive to bring the best in class to Bitcoin miners worldwide," Auradine CEO Rajiv Khemani said. "Our hydro-cooled technology delivers superior energy efficiency, sustainability and performance, ensuring miners stay ahead in an evolving industry."</p>\r\n<p>The hydro-cooled machines are available for order from Tuesday, with Auradine hoping to build on its claimed $150 million annual revenue run rate. The firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287572/bitcoin-miner-manufacturer-auradine-series-b-halving">raised $80 million</a> in a Series B funding round ahead of last year's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289875/bitcoin-ushers-in-fourth-halving-as-miners-block-subsidy-reward-drops-to-3-125-btc">Bitcoin halving</a> event.</p>\r\n<h2>Global trade and disruptions</h2>\r\n<p>Beyond its performance advantages, the Teraflux AH3880 is pitched as a solution to help U.S. domestic miners avoid rising costs, supply chain delays and uncertainty around long-term hardware availability as increasing energy bills and operational inefficiencies make scaling Bitcoin mining more difficult, Auradine said.</p>\r\n<p>Most Bitcoin mining hardware is still designed outside of the U.S. The industry has long been dominated by Antminer, a product line of China-based Bitmain Technologies with over 80% market share.</p>\r\n<p>In February, mining sector news publication Blockspace reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340756/border-patrol-expands-bitcoin-mining-machine-seizures-to-microbt-and-canaan-units-blockspace">ramping up</a> seizures of Bitcoin mining machines at ports of entry, citing documents including a notice of seizure of $5 million worth of goods from the Federal Communications Commission requesting the CBP to requisition MicroBT and Canaan units. </p>\r\n<p>The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol began <a href="https://blockspace.media/insight/officials-are-halting-bitmain-units-at-u-s-ports-industry-firms-report/">seizing</a> Bitmain products last year because they contain chips from the now trade-restricted company, Sophgo. However, the exact motivation for expanding the order to include MicroBT and Canaan products, especially given that Canaan is a listed stock in the U.S. and MicroBT has a manufacturing pipeline in the country, was unclear. </p>\r\n<p>"Looks like the escalation is partially part of the Trump administration’s movement to onshore a lot of these sensitive industries around silicon," Blockspace's Will Foxley said, indicating the seizures could prevent North American mining companies from expanding their fleet and limit Bitcoin hashrate growth. </p>\r\n<p>Earlier this month, Luxor Technology COO Ethan Vera told The Block it had also been impacted by the seizures and its shipments had not yet been released, though they had for some of its partners. "We think a small minority of held/seized shipments have been released so far, but it is moving in the right direction," Vera said. "We did not get a clear explanation on the reason for seizure. They did cite the devices as radio frequency equipment, however we think that is not the case. We do expect more broadly a push for U.S.-produced hardware and firmware."</p>\r\n<h2>Trump's push to 'make bitcoin' in the US</h2>\r\n<p>Donald Trump pledged to "make bitcoin" in America during the presidential election campaign, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/308022/bernstein-says-crypto-is-no-longer-a-bipartisan-issue-amid-trumps-bitcoin-promises-and-harris-late-olive-branch">promising</a> to turn the U.S. into a "Bitcoin mining superpower" and provide increased electricity generation capacity for the industry, aspirations he has continued to reiterate as president. Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's division of corporation finance, which has been tasked by Trump to produce meaningful crypto regulations and guidance, also clarified proof-of-work mining <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347378/sec-says-proof-of-work-mining-does-not-implicate-us-securities-laws">does not involve</a> the offer and sale of securities.</p>\r\n<p>Despite the recent supply chain disruption, not helped by Trump's tariff increase on Chinese imports, analysts at research and brokerage firm Bernstein see this as a $20 billion <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/308260/bernstein-mining-hardware-20-billion-usd-opportunity-trump-make-bitcoin-in-us">tailwind</a> for U.S. Bitcoin miners, with the "potential to improve fleet efficiency, drive lower capex (from lower chip pricing) and spare power capacity for AI/HPC opportunities." </p>\r\n<p>"New U.S based competition in mining chips promises to diversify the mining supply chain and reduce the dominance of Bitmain and others," the analysts said last year. "Also, there is opportunity for more innovation with open source and customizable software, by partnering closely with U.S. based miners to improve fleet efficiency (e.g the Core Scientific-Block deal)."</p>\r\n<p>Block, the digital payments firm co-founded by Jack Dorsey, is another U.S. firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290547/jack-dorseys-block-develops-3-nanometer-bitcoin-mining-chip-aims-for-own-mining-system">developing</a> Bitcoin mining chips and working on its own full mining system.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346193/jpmorgan-public-bitcoin-miners-btc-network-hashrate">JPMorgan analysts expect</a> publicly traded Bitcoin miners will continue increasing their share of the Bitcoin network hash rate this year.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 