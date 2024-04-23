<p>Block, a digital payments firm co-founded by Jack Dorsey, has finished developing a three-nanometer Bitcoin mining chip.</p>\r\n<p>The firm is now engaging with a leading global semiconductor foundry to complete the chip's design, Block wrote in a Tuesday <a href="https://www.mining.build/latest-updates-3nm-system/">statement</a>. This moves the company closer to its goal of supporting decentralized mining, which will include offering standalone mining chips and its own full mining system.</p>\r\n<p>"With our design showing competitive performance, we are proceeding with the full tapeout. Our mining chip will utilize the most advanced semiconductor process currently available and will deliver the performance required for mining operators of all types to survive and thrive in the fifth mining epoch (the period following the recent 4th halving of the block subsidy) and beyond," Block added in its mining build blog, which track's the firm's decentralized Bitcoin mining updates.</p>\r\n<p>The fourth bitcoin halving <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289921/bitcoins-fourth-halving-block-sees-additional-2-4-million-reward-paid-as-fee">occurred</a> on April 19 and saw bitcoin mining reward decrease from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. </p>\r\n<p>"With a standalone mining chip, we will represent the only large, well-capitalized mining hardware vendor with such a solution. We hope this will help unlock mining system innovation and support the much-needed development of new mining system form factors and use cases," Block added.</p>\r\n<h2>Block</h2>\r\n<p>Dorsey co-founded the social media platform previously known as Twitter (now X) in 2006, as well as co-founding the mobile payments company Square in 2009. Square <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/126039/square-changes-its-name-to-block-as-part-of-broader-push-into-crypto">rebranded</a> to Block in December 2021, stemming from a commitment toward decentralized technology and cryptocurrency, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>"No matter how we grow or change, we will continue to build tools to help increase access to the economy," Dorsey said at the time.</p>\r\n<p>Block sold a total of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278766/jack-dorseys-block-q4-bitcoin-revenue">$2.52 billion</a> worth of bitcoin to customers in the fourth quarter of 2023, a year-over-year increase of 37%, the firm said in its most recent earnings report. In addition, the firm's payment app Cash App made a $66 million profit selling bitcoin, marking a 90% increase year over year.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>