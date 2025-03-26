<p class="p1"><span class="s1">House Majority Whip Tom Emmer has reintroduced a bill that could be a "precursor" to market structure legislation that lawmakers hope to pass into law. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Reps. Emmer, R-Minn., and Darren Soto, D-Fla., reintroduced the Securities Clarity Act on Wednesday. The act aims to provide clear standards for the digital asset industry. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Entrepreneurs need clarity to calculate risk accurately, create new investment opportunities and grow our economy," Emmer said in a <a href="https://emmer.house.gov/press-releases?id=6FAC3C5E-CA1F-47FF-A5DE-E8AE8F23F55C">statement</a>. "Our legislation will help provide these answers and allow American investors to fully participate in digital asset technology without sacrificing consumer protections."

The bill aims to distinguish between a digital asset and the securities contract it may be associated with, allowing"digital asset projects to reach their full potential in a regulatory-compliant way", to according to the statement. That bill <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296115/us-house-passes-market-structure-bill-to-regulate-the-crypto-industry"><span class="s2">passed</span></a> out of the House last year with 71 Democrats voting in support of the bill, including former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, R-Ark., <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348318/rep-french-hill-says-revised-version-of-crypto-market-structure-legislation-will-come-soon-as-bills-gain-ground-in-congress"><span class="s3">said</span></a> on Wednesday at The Digital Chamber DC Summit that a revised draft of FIT21 could be coming "in the next few weeks."</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">The bigger picture </span></h2>\r\n<p>Ron Hammond, senior director of government relations at the Blockchain Association, told The Block that the bill's reintroduction could serve as a "bipartisan precursor" to broader legislation. He called the Securities Clarity Act a key step toward the eventual market structure bill that Congress is expected to unveil in the coming weeks.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Hammond also noted bipartisan support in Washington following votes to repeal a controversial tax rule that garnered some Democratic support, including from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Fair to say this continued momentum will be evident in the eventual crypto votes in Congress,” Hammond said. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. 