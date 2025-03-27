<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">The total cryptocurrency market capitalization shed as much as 4% on Thursday, dropping to $2.9 trillion as President Donald Trump issued 25% tariffs on foreign automobiles in the latest trade war maneuver from the U.S. administration.</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">Trump’s overnight tariff escalation increased tensions with foreign economies, ahead of the April 2 "Liberation Day" announcement. The president is expected to impose reciprocal tariffs on trade partners next week; however, he has hinted that duties may be more lenient and less reciprocal, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/27/trump-threatens-far-larger-tariffs-on-eu-and-canada-.html">according to CNBC</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">"Any further retaliation from these target economies risks injecting a fresh wave of uncertainty into an already volatile global trade landscape," QCP Capital analysts wrote in a note.</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">"The market is highly sensitive to macro developments, and any significant shifts in trade policy could further impact risk assets, including crypto," Ryan Chow, co-founder and CEO of Solv Protocol, added in a note shared with The Block.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">Final GDP data injects relief</span></h2>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">Markets had seemingly digested some of the new tariff-fueled shock by publishing time. The S&amp;P 500, NYSE Composite, Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 index all flipped green in recovery a few hours into U.S. trading time.</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">Bitcoin — which previously fell close to the $85,000 level during Asian hours — recovered to above $87,000 at publication time, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Block's price page</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">A basket of other digital assets gained while some crypto majors like ether, XRP, and SOL floated in losses, showing signs of a scattered market price action. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" target="_blank" rel="noopener">GMCI 30 Index</a>, which tracks the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap, posted a faint decline.</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">Fourth-quarter U.S. GDP <a href="https://www.bea.gov/news/2025/gross-domestic-product-4th-quarter-and-year-2024-third-estimate-gdp-industry-and">data</a> came in slightly better than expected, moderately uplifting markets after the initial decline. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the Department of Labor reported an upward revision of 2.4% for the fourth quarter GDP, higher than the previous 2.3% figure, which signaled modest growth.</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">However, growth in the final quarter of 2024 still lagged behind the 2.8% noted in the prior year's period. Also, initial jobless claims data for the week ending on March 22 came in at 224,000, lower than the experts’ 225,000 forecast, yet higher than the previous 223,000 and 218,000 seen late last year. </span><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">The data suggested cooling demand, meaning stagflation concerns, may persist into the second quarter.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">Looking ahead, PCE and Fed policy</span></h2>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">More macro data is expected this week, with the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — the Core Personal Consumer Price Index — scheduled for release on Friday. Predictions foresee a 2.7% PCE year-on-year figure, which could form another slight increase like the GDP data. </span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">Sid Powell, co-founder and CEO of Maple Finance, said such data would make for "a steady but unspectacular combo."</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">"[I]f both come in hot, Bitcoin could take a hit as the Fed digs in on rates; if they undershoot, recession concerns might lift it as a hedge," said Powell. "Crypto's next move hinges on how these numbers alter the Fed’s narrative."</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">The Fed adopted a wait-and-see stance while Trump’s trade war engulfed traditional markets and risk assets. An unclear policy direction has effectively dampened the chances of a bullish second quarter aligning with historical patterns, both Chow and Maple's Powell opined.</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">"Q2's usual Bitcoin bullishness feels tough to see playing out, overshadowed by Trump’s trade wars and a Fed wrestling stagflation risks. The market’s likely stuck in a choppy $80K-$95K range, riding rate cut hopes or macro jitters. Investors should brace for volatility," the Maple CEO said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">"Market favors certainty, regardless of direction," said Chow. "The current landscape, i.e., uncertainty around Fed policy and Trump’s tariff policy, creates a challenging environment for risk assets. Once these macro uncertainties start to clear, the market will likely gain stronger conviction and direction on where this is gonna go."</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">Powell also theorized that Bitcoin and crypto could eventually overcome macro sensitivity, though he stressed that "macro's calling the shots" for now.</span></p>\r\n<p class="selectable-text copyable-text x15bjb6t x1n2onr6" dir="ltr"><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">"Trump's tariff fixation is crypto’s short-term nightmare, though it could eventually weaken the dollar and spark a BTC resurgence," Powell continued. "Miners are unloading at a record pace while ETFs mop up supply, leaving sentiment torn—altcoins may run hot if conditions shift as they have been steeply sold off."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>