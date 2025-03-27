<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Decentralized exchange Hyperliquid has rolled out direct deposits and withdrawals of ETH for spot trading, according to an announcement on Thursday. The move marks a significant expansion of its platform, which initially focused on perpetual futures trading since launching last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The team notes ETH can be deposited to its Hyperliquid trading </span><a href="https://app.hyperliquid.xyz/trade"><span style="font-weight: 400;">platform</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and its Hyperunit asset tokenization layer, which also supports BTC and SOL.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hyperliquid runs on a bespoke high-performance Layer 1 blockchain initially focused on perpetual futures trading. The DEX has since expanded into a universe of applications. In February, the team introduced an Ethereum Virtual Machine-powered layer HyperEVM, enabling developers to launch smart contracts.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Tuesday, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347934/hyperliquid-hypercore-hyperevm-linking">project connected</a> HyperCore, the core infrastructure behind the Hyperliquid L1, and HyperEVM, which were initially siloed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hyperliquid has been one of the few breakout successes of DeFi in recent years, especially following the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/328769/hyperliquid-airdrops-over-1-2-billion-worth-of-tokens-to-users-as-hype-crosses-4-billion-fdv"><span style="font-weight: 400;">airdrop</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of $1.2 billion HYPE tokens last November. HYPE, used as a gas token on Hyperliquid, currently trades around $14.15, according to The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/328834/hyperliquid-hype-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite its early success, Hyperliquid has drawn some criticism from the crypto community due to some centralized elements of the protocol, including its closed-source code, validator selection process and centralized API reliance. On Wednesday, Hyperliquid <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348314/hyperliquid-delists-jellyjelly-memecoin-amid-whale-manipulation-fiasco">delisted a perpetuals market</a> for Solana-based memecoin JELLYJELLY after a whale manipulated onchain prices.<br />\r\n</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>