<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MARA Holdings, the largest publicly traded bitcoin miner, is seeking to sell up to $2 billion in stock offering to expand its bitcoin stash.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company filed its </span><a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1507605/000164117225001325/form424b5.htm#mm_004"><span style="font-weight: 400;">prospectus</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and a </span><a href="https://ir.mara.com/sec-filings/all-sec-filings/content/0001641172-25-001327/0001641172-25-001327.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">form 8-K</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting that it has entered into an at-the-market offering agreement with several investors, such as Barclays Capital, BMO Capital Markets, BTIG and Cantor Fitzgerald, among others.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MARA noted that it intends to use the proceeds for "general corporate purposes," including the acquisition of bitcoin and for working capital. "Our strategic initiatives primarily focus on mining and holding bitcoin as a long-term investment," MARA said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bitcoin miner currently holds 46,374 BTC, or about $3.8 billion based on current market prices, making it the second-largest publicly traded corporate holder of bitcoin, </span><a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> BitcoinTreasuries.net. This ranks just behind Michael Saylor's Strategy, which holds 506,137 BTC.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MARA's stock closed down 8.58% on Friday. Its stock price has fallen 27.54% year-to-date, according to Google Finance.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, GameStop, following in Strategy's footsteps, announced last week that it intends to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348341/gamestop-follows-strategys-lead-with-bitcoin-acquisition-plan-1-3-billion-note-offering"><span style="font-weight: 400;">offer $1.3 billion in convertible notes</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to begin its new bitcoin acquisition plan. It also said that it plans to update its investment policy to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348100/gamestop-is-the-latest-to-add-bitcoin-as-a-corporate-treasury-asset"><span style="font-weight: 400;">add bitcoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> as a treasury reserve asset.</span></p>