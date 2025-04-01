<p>In its prospectus for an initial public offering, Circle said on Tuesday that in 2023, it acquired "the remaining outstanding 50% equity interest in Centre Consortium" from Coinbase for $210 million worth of shares.</p>\r\n<p>Centre Consortium was a joint venture responsible for issuing the USDC stablecoin. Coinbase and Circle were partners in the joint venture.</p>\r\n<p>"In August 2023, in connection with our entry into the collaboration agreement, we acquired the remaining outstanding 50% equity interest in Centre Consortium LLC from Coinbase," Circle said in Tuesday's <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1876042/000119312525070481/d737521ds1.htm">filed IPO prospectus</a> under the section labeled "significant transactions."</p>\r\n<p>Circle, now the sole issuer of USDC, included detailed financial statements as part of its IPO prospectus.</p>\r\n<p>"Total consideration for the Centre Acquisition was $209.9 million in the form of approximately 8.4 million of our common shares measured at fair value," Circle also stated in the filing. "Upon completion of the Centre acquisition, Centre became an indirect wholly-owned consolidated subsidiary of the company. In December 2023, the company dissolved Centre, and its net assets were distributed to another wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company."</p>\r\n<p>In August 2023, Coinbase <a href="https://www.circle.com/blog/ushering-in-the-next-chapter-for-usdc">said </a><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><a href="https://www.circle.com/blog/ushering-in-the-next-chapter-for-usdc" target="_blank" rel="noopener">it had taken</a> an "equity stake in Circle" as part of a new arrangement that led to the dissolution of the two companies' stablecoin venture Centre Consortium. However,</span> there was no mention of a dollar amount or an exchange of shares. "Centre will no longer exist as a stand-alone entity," it also said at the time.</p>\r\n<p>"We entered into an updated arrangement with Circle, which results in even greater strategic alignment on the long-term success of the stablecoin ecosystem," Coinbase said in its <a href="https://s27.q4cdn.com/397450999/files/doc_financials/2023/q3/Shareholder-Letter-Q3-2023.pdf">Q3 2023 earnings report</a>. "As part of the updated arrangement, operations and governance will be streamlined and enhance the direct accountability of Circle as the issuer of USDC."</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246785/coinbase-circle-usdc-thescoop-newsletter"> told The Block</a> in 2023 that it did not purchase its stake in Circle but was granted equity.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>