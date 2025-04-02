<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fund manager VanEck appears to have registered a trust company for launching a potential BNB exchange-traded fund, Delaware's official registration portal suggests. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the official </span><a href="https://icis.corp.delaware.gov/eCorp/EntitySearch/NameSearch.aspx?_=1737585406503"><span style="font-weight: 400;">website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of Delaware, the entity, named VanEck BNB ETF, became effective with the state's Division of Corporations on March 31. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Establishing a trust is a preliminary step in the ETF launch process, preceding a formal application to the Securities and Exchange Commission.</span></p>\r\n<p>If fully approved, it would become the first ETF in the U.S. to track BNB, the fourth-largest non-stablecoin cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Outside the U.S., 21Shares manages the 21Shares Binance BNB ETP, which is listed on several exchanges across Europe.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On March 14, VanEck <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346476/vaneck-looks-to-get-secs-greenlight-for-first-avax-etf">submitted</a> its S-1 registration statement for its Avalanche ETF after registering the ETF in Delaware a week earlier. The fund manager filed for a spot Solana ETF last June, which was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340033/sec-acknowledges-spot-solana-spot-etf-filings-from-21shares-bitwise-canary-and-vaneck">acknowledged</a> by the SEC in February.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block has reached out to VanEck for confirmation on the BNB ETF registration as there have been bogus filings in the past. In November 2023, an unidentified individual registered "iShares XRP Trust" as a new entity under asset manager Blackrock, which was later proven to be fake.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, BNB traded down 1.51% in the past 24 hours, currently changing hands at $599.78, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248351/bnb-bnb-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's BNB price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>