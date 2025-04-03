<p>Matcha, the decentralized exchange aggregator developed by 0x, has expanded to Solana — making it one of the first DEX aggregators to support trades on both SVM and EVM-compatible blockchains via a single app.</p>\r\n<p>"We're excited to bring Matcha to Solana, enabling traders to seamlessly access both Solana and EVM ecosystems in one place," Will Warren, co-founder and CEO of 0x and Matcha, said in a statement shared with The Block.</p>\r\n<p>0x is a back-end protocol that facilitates decentralized exchanges but is not itself a DEX. Matcha is a front-end platform built by 0x Labs that leverages the 0x Aggregator service alongside other liquidity sources like Uniswap, SushiSwap and 1inch to give users access to the best possible trading prices. ZRX is the native token of the 0x protocol, though Matcha does not have its own token.</p>\r\n<p>As Solana and Ethereum use very different blockchain technologies for consensus, it has historically been a challenge to make them interoperable within the same app — meaning very few support both. This has led to fragmentation between the ecosystems, with separate DeFi apps and NFT communities evolving in the web3 space.</p>\r\n<h2>Most DEXs and aggregators will support Solana by year-end</h2>\r\n<p>0x aimed to address this fragmentation by making it a priority to bridge the gap between the ecosystems. Matcha Product Manager Emanuelle Lanni told The Block this priority was driven by Solana being the top-requested chain from its user base, presenting an opportunity to enter a market with a strong value proposition. "We aim to unite the best of both worlds in a single, trusted app where Ethereum and Solana users feel at home," Lanni said.</p>\r\n<p>Matcha anticipates that, by year-end, most DEXs and aggregators will support Solana, Lanni added.</p>\r\n<p>Matcha was previously available across <a href="https://matcha.xyz/swap-tokens">13 EVM-compatible chains</a> — including Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, OP Mainnet, Unichain, Polygon, BNB Chain and Avalanche. It now allows users to connect both Solana and EVM wallets simultaneously, making it easier to navigate between networks. While cross-chain support was already available between EVM chains, trading to and from those networks and Solana is also available from Thursday.</p>\r\n<p>Asked whether Matcha had any plans to support other non-EVM chains, Lanni said it remained open to exploring additional ecosystems that show strong growth and maturity. "Our goal is to meet users where they are and eliminate friction in navigating web3."</p>\r\n<p>Ultimately, the Matcha product manager sees abstraction as the industry's future direction, where applications dominate the crypto landscape, and the complexities of various blockchain protocols are hidden away from the user experience under the hood. "Matcha has been ahead in this space — pioneering abstracting liquidity fragmentation via our proprietary routing, abstracting network fees with gasless trading and now enhancing simplicity with Matcha Auto," Lanni said. "While advanced users will always seek granular control, complexity abstraction will be key to mainstream adoption."</p>\r\n<h2>Avoiding malicious tokens and memecoin rugpulls</h2>\r\n<p>Matcha has also rebuilt its token pages to help users more easily identify potential scams and avoid harmful assets before executing a trade. The platform's anti-malicious token features include a risk score, the number of holders and the age of the token.</p>\r\n<p>The recent memecoin boom (and subsequent bust) enabled bad actors to abuse smart contracts by hiding risky token behaviors in code where they can't be detected by regular users, Matcha said — facilitating rug pulls, copycat tokens and other scams. Some 66% of Solana-based tokens have been identified as malicious, <a href="https://stateofthechain.com/defi">according to</a> Blockaid's token validation system.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/broad-market/284149/gmci-meme-gmmeme">GMCI Meme</a> index, representing the largest memecoins by market cap, is down more than 58% since the start of the year, having peaked in early December.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/crypto-indices/gmmeme-index-meme-tokens/embed" title="GMMEME Index: Top Meme tokens" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>"Recent volatility has raised concerns within the space, but we remain committed to user safety and trust," Lanni said in response to concerns regarding the current sentiment toward Solana following the recent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/341358/dave-portnoy-mistakenly-pumps-random-libra-token-memecoin-trader-poised-to-lose-big">controversial</a> memecoin launches and crashes. "We address risks head-on with liquidity insights, security audit features and educational initiatives to help traders navigate confidently. We're here for the long run, ensuring Solana users can make better-informed trades."</p>\r\n<p>More specifically, Matcha's Security Audit feature warns traders of potential contract risks, such as honeypots or issuer-controlled privileges, using data from Go+ Security. Its Relevant Market Stats also provide insights into a token's issuance date, holder count and other details to help users distinguish legitimate tokens from copycats. Additionally, its Liquidity Score metric measures the maximum tradeable dollar amount of a token with minimal price impact below 2.5% — already available for EVM chains and in development for Solana.</p>\r\n<p>Lanni said that while the core goal of protecting users was the same, the implementation of the features adapts to each ecosystem's architecture, adding that Matcha's liquidity scoring and security audits are especially valuable for Solana trades. "We care about helping users answer these questions: Is this token liquid? Is it issued by a trusted source? Is there any tax? Are there enough holders? Can it still be minted by the issuer," he said. "Navigating web3 should not be daunting, and we put in the work to ensure users are well-informed at every step."</p>\r\n<p>"Our focus has always been on providing a secure and intuitive trading experience, and with our enhanced token safety features, we're giving users the tools they need to trade with confidence," Warren added.</p>\r\n<h2>Regulatory clarity for DeFi</h2>\r\n<p>Matcha is also optimistic about a clearer and more defined regulatory landscape under the new pro-crypto Trump administration, which would strengthen the future of DeFi, Lanni said. Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345725/house-votes-to-repeal-controversial-irs-crypto-tax-rule-sending-measure-to-trumps-desk?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">repeal</a> a controversial tax rule that requires "DeFi brokers" to collect and report user data to the Internal Revenue Service, with momentum also building in Washington to pass new <a href="https://www.theblock.co/category/regulation">crypto legislation</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Matcha claims to have enabled over $62 billion and 6.5 million trades as the first consumer-facing product by the 0x team, prioritizing reliable execution and fast token indexing. 