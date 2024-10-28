Category: broad-market
GMCI MemeLast updated: 02:43:12 UTC 170.36
- # Assets Included 25
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight DOGE, SHIB, PEPE
- 7 Day-4.33%
- 1 Month-15.97%
- YTD-57.97%
- All-Time % Change311.51%Since Jan 27, 2023
About GMCI Meme
The “GMCI Meme” contains the leading meme coins by market capitalization, capturing the unique essence and humor intrinsic to crypto culture and web3 communities. It focuses on meme coins that have not only captured the imagination of the digital world but have also demonstrated significant community engagement and market presence.
Including assets that stand out for their viral appeal and societal impact within the crypto ecosystem, the “GMCI Meme” offers a distinctive insight into the more playful yet influential side of blockchain technology. As meme coins continue to shape the narrative and engagement within the crypto space, “GMCI Meme” acts as an essential indicator of their evolving role and potential, serving as a valuable resource for investors interested in the cultural phenomena shaping the future of finance and blockchain communities.
GMCI Meme INDEX COMPOSITION
Heatmap
List
GMCI Meme RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
Corrected weight for NEIRO on ETH
The weight for NEIRO on ETH was distributed incorrectly. The correct weight and new divisor are now available from the API again.Read more on www.gmci.co September 27, 2024, 5:11PM UTC
Improvement of Asset Universe Determination
GMCI has decided to improve the asset selection process by including a minimum requirement for monthly trading volume. This ensures sufficient liquidity required for a smooth index maintenance process. For the GMCI 30, GMCI Layer 1, and GMCI Layer 2 indices, changes will come into effect with the next rebalancing on March 29. The GMCI Meme index, which launched on March 22, is already based on the new selection process. You can find more details in our updated General Index Policy.Read more on www.gmci.co March 27, 2024, 10:49AM UTC
GMCI Meme Launch
The GMCI Meme index is set to officially launch at 2 PM UTC on Friday, March 22.Read more on www.gmci.co March 22, 2024, 9:34AM UTC