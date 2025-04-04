<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ethereum developers have locked in May 7 as the target date for the Pectra upgrade to go live on the mainnet, slightly delayed from prior discussions that estimated late April as the upgrade time.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest decision to finalize the May date was made during a core developers'</span> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/live/RWBhHHrZ48w"><span style="font-weight: 400;">call</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Thursday, following a successful test on the</span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348367/ethereum-hoodi-pectra-upgrade"> <span style="font-weight: 400;">Hoodi testnet</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This call brought together key contributors to discuss the progress and scheduling of the Pectra hard fork, the most significant update to the Ethereum network regarding software changes.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The upgrade includes 11 modifications via Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), which strive to improve the network's usability staking capabilities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This involves improvements to the user experience in wallets and account abstraction through EIP-7702, raising the upper limit for validator stakes from 32 to 2,048 ETH via EIP-7251, and increasing the maximum blob count to advance rollup scalability through EIP-7691.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While May 7 is the planned date, it’s worth noting that such timelines can still shift based on further testing or unforeseen issues. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">In March, developers had indicated in a meeting that if no major issues arose, Pectra could be activated on the mainnet about 30 days after the Hoodi test in late April.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Shifting the mainnet deployment to early May now gives stakeholders and client teams additional preparation time.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>