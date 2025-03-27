<p>Ethereum developers activated the Pectra upgrade on the Hoodi testnet on Wednesday as part of Ethereum's methodical approach to achieving a stable mainnet deployment.</p>\r\n<p>The move is potentially the final planned test before it is possible to be deployed to Ethereum's mainnet in the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335357/ethereum-pectra-march">second quarter</a> of the year.</p>\r\n<p>Hoodi is a new test network launched by Ethereum developers on March 17, specifically to finalize testing for the Pectra upgrade after two previous attempts on the Holesky and Sepolia testnets encountered issues.</p>\r\n<p>Developers noted that Hoodi successfully forked Pectra and finalized about half an hour after the activation, bringing Ethereum one step closer to implementing the upgrade on the main network.</p>\r\n<p>Hoodi was created because earlier tests on Holesky and Sepolia hit snags. Configuration bugs caused network instability, with Holesky losing finality for weeks and Sepolia facing synchronization issues.</p>\r\n<p>Unlike Holesky, where a clogged exit queue made complete lifecycle testing impractical, Hoodi offers a fresh start to ensure everything works as intended. Hoodi also permanently replaces <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346973/ethereum-holesky-testnet">Holesky</a>, which is set to be deprecated later this year.</p>\r\n<p>Through Hoodi, staking operators and client teams will test various code changes introduced by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340860/ethereum-devs-release-client-software-for-pectra-upgrade-on-testnets-mainnet-launch-expected-in-april">Pectra</a>, such as improvements to the user experience in crypto wallets and account abstraction through EIP-7702, raising the upper limit for validator stakes from 32 to 2,048 ETH via EIP-7251, and increasing the maximum blob count to advance rollup scalability through EIP-7691.</p>\r\n<p>Developers previously indicated in a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byrC-fdTOvE">meeting</a> that if no major issues arise, Pectra could be activated on the mainnet about 30 days after the Hoodi test, potentially in late April. However, the mainnet deployment may also occur later in May to give stakeholders and client teams additional time to prepare.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>