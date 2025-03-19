<p>Ethereum core developers plan to end support for the Holesky testnet in September 2025 — and are transitioning its role and preparing for its eventual deprecation. </p>\r\n<p><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">Deprecating testnets is standard practice, <span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">and Ethereum developers have previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/153581/ethereum-devs-to-shutter-ropsten-rinkeby-and-kiln-testnets-after-merge" target="_blank" rel="noopener">discontinued</a></span> testnets such as Kiln, Ropsten, Rinkeby and Goerli.</span></p>\r\n<p>Holesky, launched in September 2023, is one of the main testnets for Ethereum, along with Sepolia. It has been a key public testnet for staking, infrastructure and protocol development.</p>\r\n<p>The Holesky testnet faced disruption testing for the Pectra upgrade. After several weeks of restoration efforts, Holesky is now reaching finality — but the validator exit queue remains congested, limiting its use for specific community testing scenarios. Exiting validators will take about one year to leave the validator set fully, making validator exits for Pectra testing impractical on Holesky. However, other features remain supported, the Ethereum Foundation noted in a Tuesday <a href="https://blog.ethereum.org/en/2025/03/18/hoodi-holesky">blog post</a>.</p>\r\n<p><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">To address the situation, a new testnet, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346273/ethereum-developers-to-launch-new-hoodi-testnet-ahead-of-much-anticipated-pectra-upgrade" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hoodi</a>, has been rolled out and will activate the Pectra network upgrade on March 26, ahead of the expected <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335357/ethereum-pectra-march">mainnet release</a> in the second quarter. </span>Moving forward, staking operators and infrastructure providers should use Hoodi for validator testing, the foundation added.</p>\r\n<p>Developers have agreed to keep Holesky operational in the short term, potentially repurposing it as a core developer testnet for experiments such as gas limit increases and other protocol stress tests.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>