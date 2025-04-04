<p>Clanker, a token launchpad on Base, has generated nearly $27 million in all-time fees, resulting in over $13 million in revenue for its team, The Block has learned.</p>\r\n<p>Since the November launch, this revenue amounts to an average monthly revenue of over $2.6 million for the founders, making it one of the most profitable projects in the Base ecosystem.</p>\r\n<p>With the protocol, users have created over 200,000 tokens that have seen over $2.7 billion in onchain swap volume over the past five months. The total value of Clanker-based tokens stands at about $150 million.</p>\r\n<p>Speaking with The Block, Clanker's pseudonymous co-founder Alex said the project has been profitable from day one, operating with a small team and low expenses.</p>\r\n<p>Clanker follows the massive popularity of Pump.fun, a token creation platform on Solana that has generated over $600 million in revenue. Although Clanker operates in a market dominated by Pump.fun, it maintains its distinct presence in the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem and continues to attract attention in its own right.</p>\r\n<p>Both platforms are profitable and serve similar purposes — enabling easy meme coin creation — but differ in revenue, adoption and ecosystem impact.</p>\r\n<p>Unlike Pump.fun, Clanker does not charge for creating tokens. Instead, it implements a 1% fee on each transaction within the Uniswap V3 liquidity pool for tokens issued through Clanker. The fees generated on each transaction are split between Clanker, the interface from which the token was created, and the creator.</p>\r\n<p>Similar to Pump.fun, Clanker can be used across several interfaces to create tokens. The protocol is compatible with several interfaces on Base, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346027/bankrbot-ends-groks-unintentional-token-creation-spree-by-disabling-interactions-on-x">Bankr</a>, ClankFun and its own interface.</p>\r\n<p>The protocol is also integrated into the decentralized social media platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246922/decentralized-social-media-farcaster-to-migrate-to-op-mainnet">Farcaster</a>, allowing users to launch tokens directly without leaving the platform. Alex explained that Clanker has focused on creating a social environment for token deployment, which has contributed to its success.</p>\r\n<p>Other dapps also leverage Clanker's smart contracts to issue tokens, such as Native and Tab. This has prompted the team to expand broadly so developers of all kinds can build on Clanker and deploy tokens through it. In the future, the project plans to become a fully permissionless protocol with immutable fees that benefit creators and users alike, Alex added.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>