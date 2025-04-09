<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest, led by prominent fund manager Cathie Wood, purchased an additional $4.8 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Tuesday across three exchange-traded funds, ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs that took full effect at midnight on Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest bought 31,730 Coinbase Global Inc. shares on Tuesday across three ETFs, according to the firm's latest trade filing. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) purchased 11,522 Coinbase shares, worth about $1.7 million based on the day's closing price, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) bought 15,313 Coinbase shares, worth roughly $2.3 million. The ARK Fintech innovation ETF (ARKF) also acquired 4,895 Coinbase shares, or $741,400.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The investment firm's latest purchase came just a day after it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349935/cathie-woods-ark-invest-buys-13-3-million-worth-of-coinbase-shares-amid-market-slump"><span style="font-weight: 400;">bought $13.3 million worth of Coinbase shares</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for the ARKW and ARKF funds.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Following the purchase, Coinbase shares took a 7.31% weight in </span><a href="https://www.ark-funds.com/funds/arkk#hold"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ARKK</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, making it the ETF's third-largest holding, worth $328.35 million. In </span><a href="https://www.ark-funds.com/funds/arkw#hold"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ARKW</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, COIN was also the third-largest constituent with a 6.62% weight, while in </span><a href="https://www.ark-funds.com/funds/arkf#hold"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ARKF</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, it accounted for a 7.86% weight and was the second-largest holding.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark's COIN investment coincided with the ongoing market retreat, with major U.S. stock indexes ending lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.84%, and the S&amp;P 500 fell 1.57%. The Nasdaq Composite lost 2.15%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase stocks closed down 3.69% at $151.47, and fell further by 3.18% during after-hours trading, according to Google Finance.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Investors around the world continue to monitor the fallout from the U.S. President Donald Trump's massive tariffs, now in full effect. This includes a whopping 104% tariff on China, according to <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/china-104-tariff-threat-retaliatory/">CBS</a> News.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto market also took the blow, with bitcoin down 5.68% in the past 24 hours, trading at $75,362 at the time of writing. The world's largest cryptocurrency briefly rallied above $80,000 on Tuesday, following an earlier sell-off that had pushed it as low as around $74,300 earlier this week, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>