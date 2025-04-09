<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Argentina's Chamber of Deputies voted to advance three draft resolutions to investigate government officials connected to the Libra memecoin scandal earlier this year, widely known for the country's president Javier Milei's involvement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The <a href="https://www.hcdn.gob.ar/prensa/noticia/LA-CAMARA-DE-DIPUTADOS-APROBO-PROYECTOS-DE-RESOLUCION-SOBRE-LA-CRIPTOMONEDA-LIBRA/">draft resolutions</a> include the establishment of a dedicated commission to investigate the memecoin, the summoning of various officials of the Executive Power and a request for a report from the government regarding Libra, according to the statement from the Chamber of Deputies.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The list of officials to be summoned includes the country's chief of staff, minister of economy, minister of justice and head of the National Securities Commission (CNV). </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"It is time for congress to audit whether there is harm to Argentina; we have a commitment to the truth," Pablo Juliano, a representative of the Democracia para Siempre block in the Chamber of Deputies, said in a translated statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, Representative Nicolás Mayoraz of the La Libertad Avanza party said that the proposed investigation is an "interference" and that it should “respect the division of state powers.”</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Milei and Libra</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana-based Libra was created on Feb. 14 by Delaware-based Kelsier Ventures. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hours after the launch, Milei made a post on social media platform X promoting the Libra cryptocurrency project and claimed it would fund small businesses and startups to bolster Argentina’s economy. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Milei's post, which called the cryptocurrency a "private project," included a link to the token's website and its contract address on Solana.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Following his endorsement, Libra quickly surged to a fully diluted market cap of over $2 billion and then crashed to lose more than 90% of its value. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Milei proceeded to rescind his support for the project after the token value collapsed, and claimed he did not have advanced knowledge of the token project. Some members in Milei's opposition political party called for his impeachment, while a number of Argentinian lawyers have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/341226/argentinian-president-javier-milei-charged-with-fraud-over-libra-token-scandal-ap">reportedly</a></span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> charged Milei with fraud.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Kelsier Ventures CEO </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/341656/he-signs-whatever-i-say-libra-token-facilitator-hayden-davis-claims-he-paid-argentine-pres-mileis-sister-for-influence-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hayden Davis</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> came forward on Feb. 16 and said he was Milei's advisor on his involvement with Libra and worked closely with the president’s team.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Davis said in </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/341251/libra-memecoin-facilitator-hayden-davis-admits-team-sniped-token-at-launch"><span style="font-weight: 400;">another video interview</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with YouTuber Coffeezilla that Libra's team "sniped" the token at launch to deter others from doing the same. "Sniping" refers to a strategy where traders quickly purchase newly launched tokens at its lowest price and sell once the price jumps.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Kelsier CEO also said he was involved in the MELANIA memecoin, launched by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. The token also surged and crashed in value within a short period.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While an Argentine prosecutor requested the Interpol to issue a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/172739/south-korea-says-interpol-has-issued-a-red-notice-for-do-kwon-bloomberg-says"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Red Notice</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Davis, reports emerged last month that the Kelsier CEO was once again </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346504/libra-token-facilitator-hayden-davis-connected-to-40-million-crash-of-wolf-memecoin-bubblemaps"><span style="font-weight: 400;">involved in a new memecoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that swiftly plummeted in value.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 