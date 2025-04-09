<p>Assemblyman Clyde Vanel <a href="https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2025/A7716#:~:text=2025%2DA7716%20(ACTIVE)%20%2D%20Summary,voter%20records%20and%20election%20results." target="_blank" rel="noopener">submitted</a> a bill to explore safeguarding election integrity and combating voter fraud with blockchain technology in New York as lawmakers across state lines consider multifaceted adoption under the new White House administration.</p>\r\n<p>Vanel’s proposal to the Assembly Election Law Committee would instruct the New York State Board of Elections to assess using onchain systems to present “uncensored truth” during democratic decision-making. If approved, the Board would need to study relevant activity in other states and present its findings in 12 months.</p>\r\n<p>The draft tabled on Tuesday is under committee review. Should it gain traction after markups and debates, the bill would proceed to the Assembly floor for further discussions and then to the New York Senate before the Governor’s office. The Governor's signature is the last step before any possible legislation becomes law. Since 2017, four versions of Vanel’s election act have graced New York’s lower house. None have received the Governor’s nod yet.</p>\r\n<h2>States eye greater adoption</h2>\r\n<p>New York has forayed deeper into blockchain and crypto regulation in recent years. In 2023, the New York State Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Study Task Force was established to examine the economic and environmental impact of digital assets. Benjamin Lawsky, former Superintendent of New York’s Department of Financial Services, introduced the BitLicense framework in 2015 to allow crypto businesses secure operational licenses.</p>\r\n<p>State attention on bitcoin and digital currencies has only surged with Donald Trump’s re-election. President Trump’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345105/president-trump-signs-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-will-hold-as-store-of-value-akin-to-fort-knox" target="_blank" rel="noopener">March executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve</a> joined a multi-state race to invest in BTC. Over 15 states drafted laws to buy bitcoin with public funds, with areas like Arizona and Utah leading the charge. However, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345390/utah-scraps-bitcoin-reserve-provision-before-advancing-states-crypto-bill">Utah scrapped its bitcoin investment provision</a> before local policymakers advanced a crypto bill last month.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>