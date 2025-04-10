U.S. inflation data signaled cooling concerns in March ahead of the Federal Reserve's May meeting to decide monetary policy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 2.4% increase in year-over-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) last month, lower than February’s 2.8% and below the 2.6% predicted by economists.

Month-over-month figures showed prices fell 0.1%, marking the first decline since May 2020. Analysts expected a monthly increase of 0.1%, following February's 0.2% rise.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged up just 0.1% month-over-month, better than the forecasted 0.3% and lower than February’s 0.2% gain. This brought annual core CPI growth down to 2.8%, the smallest yearly increase in roughly four years. March’s inflation rate decreased from February’s 3.1% and was below the 3% expected by economists. Thursday’s data reflects March only and does not yet account for recent tariff changes.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies saw slight gains after the CPI data release, but prices returned to pre-announcement levels shortly afterward, according to The Block's price page. Aurelie Barthere, principal research analyst at Nansen, previously told The Block she anticipated minimal crypto market movement from the CPI release.

“I expect March CPI to be background info unless we get a significant undershoot or overshoot,” Barthere said. "All eyes are on tariff negotiations still, as these will be the main drivers of forward inflation and growth. It seems like the US is negotiating deals with Japan and the Eurozone, which is constructive. Now, it is all about what will happen with China with the recent escalation (there is a deadline that Trump imposed today to ask China to withdraw its retaliatory tariffs).”

U.S. equities and futures indexes fell despite softer inflation data. The S&P 500 declined 3%, alongside similar losses for S&P futures, Dow futures, and Nasdaq futures, according to Yahoo Finance.

Additional U.S. economic data, specifically the Producer Price Index, will be released Friday amid ongoing trade negotiations by President Trump's administration. Trump reduced blanket tariffs to 10% and implemented a 90-day pause on Wednesday, but increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%.

This policy reversal drew a comparable response from the European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, matched Trump's temporary tariff pause on April 10. However, von der Leyen emphasized via an X post Thursday that the EU would consider retaliatory measures if trade discussions faltered.