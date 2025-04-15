Dennis Dioukarev, a long-serving Swedish MP, has asked Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson about a potential national bitcoin policy — a growing trend among European nations and in the United States.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. plans to convert its seized BTC stockpile into a strategic reserve. On Monday, Dioukarev suggested a similar path for Sweden to strengthen its currency reserves with bitcoin, alongside fiat and gold, without spending public funds. “Is this something that the minister and the government are considering?” Dioukarev probed in a formal question.

The conversation around BTC as a reserve asset has garnered traction across Europe recently. Last week, Rickard Nordin, another member of Sweden’s Riksdag, also asked Minister Svantesson to reassess bitcoin's role in the nation’s finances. Aleš Michl, the Czech National Bank Governor, proposed diversifying the Republic’s foreign reserves by investing up to $7 billion in BTC.

Meanwhile, bitcoin skepticism within the European Union has not abated. Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank President, said it was unlikely any apex banks in the bloc would add bitcoin to the balance sheet.

Where Europe remains divided on BTC policy, Washington forged ahead on nationwide adoption. In March, President Trump signed an executive order for a strategic BTC reserve using bitcoin confiscated over the years by law enforcement. The order mandated an audit of America’s current holdings, which are the largest of any sovereign nation and comprise 207,000 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.